Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 8:22 AM

Gaza death toll surpasses 30,000; dozens killed waiting for aid in Gaza City

By Paul Godfrey
Palestinians search the rubble of their house destroyed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in east Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 4 | Palestinians search the rubble of their house destroyed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in east Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza passed a grim milestone on Thursday with the number of Palestinians killed climbing above 30,000, most of them women and children, health authorities said.

Israeli military action had resulted in the deaths of at least 81 people and 132 injuries in the 24-hour period to noon local time Thursday, bringing the total number killed since the Oct. 7 start of the war to 30,035 and 70,457 injured, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said in a social media update.

Advertisement

"A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads the occupation prevents the arrival of ambulance crews and civil defense teams," the ministry said.

The new high means about 1.3% of the 2.3 million population have paid with their lives for the war sparked by Hamas' brutal attack on southern Israel.

Related

The official figures, which the World Health Organization says are reliable, do not break down the numbers between civilian deaths and fighters belonging to Hamas and other militant groups. But the Israeli military told the BBC it had killed 10,000 "terrorists."

Compared with previous U.N. data from past Gaza conflicts, the current figures "clearly show an increasing number of civilians being killed, with a higher proportion of children and women fatalities," WHO said.

Advertisement

The actual number of dead is likely to be much higher due to the fact many victims have yet to reach hospitals, where they would be added to the count, and thousands are unaccounted for, likely buried beneath buildings flattened by Israeli air and artillery strikes.

The news of the latest high mark in the death toll came as at least 104 people were killed and about 750 wounded Thursday after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on Palestinians queuing for food aid near Gaza City in the north of the strip.

The attack occurred on al-Rashid Street, where people were waiting for aid trucks carrying flour to arrive.

Al Jazeera reported it had verified footage showing the bodies of dozens of killed and wounded with one of its journalists on the scene reporting that after opening fire, Israeli tanks ran over many of the dead and injured.

Israel Defense Forces said those hurt and killed were victims of "pushing and trampling" and released video of what it said was a "stampede" as people rushed food trucks. It said its troops had, however, opened fire on a crowd advancing toward its positions in a manner that "endangered" them.

Advertisement

Israel is warning it will proceed with a planned ground offensive against the densely populated southern city of Rafah before the March 11 start of Ramadan unless its remaining hostages are freed. About 1.4 million people are packed into the city, many of them displaced from other areas of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has said the IDF could only "finish the job" of destroying Hamas by destroying its remaining brigades holed up in Rafah, has pledged to evacuate civilians to safety beforehand -- but without stating how.

Latest Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
World News // 1 hour ago
Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with an animated frog jumping from one lily pad to another in a pond.
Australian teen sentenced to 3 years in juvenile detention for nation's first school shooting
World News // 2 hours ago
Australian teen sentenced to 3 years in juvenile detention for nation's first school shooting
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old Australian boy was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention Thursday after he pled guilty to opening fire at a school in the Perth suburbs in May in the country's first-ever school shooting.
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
World News // 16 hours ago
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ghana's legislature has passed strict a new anti-LGBTQ law, which expands penalties against the LGBTQ community.
Pope Francis checked out at hospital after flu-like symptoms
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis checked out at hospital after flu-like symptoms
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Physicians in Rome treated Pope Francis on Wednesday after his general audience for flu-like symptoms but returned to the Vatican after tests, the Holy See Press Office said.
British High Court rejects Prince Harry's bid to overturn security downgrade
World News // 19 hours ago
British High Court rejects Prince Harry's bid to overturn security downgrade
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Prince Harry on Wednesday lost a challenge in Britain's High Court claiming that a downgrade of his security status after he left his duties as a working royal was unlawful.
Britain charges sixth Bulgarian national in Russian spying investigation
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain charges sixth Bulgarian national in Russian spying investigation
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Bulgarian national residing in Britian has been charged with spying for Russia, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
World News // 22 hours ago
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A British bulk carrier badly damaged in a missile strike by Houthi rebels more than a week ago remains at anchor but abandoned in the Red Sea waiting to be towed to a port as fears grow of a pollution catastrophe.
Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula Van von der Leyen told the European Parliament Wednesday the EU should consider using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
World News // 1 day ago
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The funeral of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny will take place Friday in Moscow, his FBK anti-corruption foundation said.
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and Germany joined at least five other NATO countries in rebuffing French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the West to consider sending troops to fight in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement