Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 5:43 PM

Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault

By Don Jacobson
Smoke billows during an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Israel Defense Forces conducted what it called clearing operations in western and eastern Khan Younis on Monday, as well. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 6 | Smoke billows during an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Israel Defense Forces conducted what it called clearing operations in western and eastern Khan Younis on Monday, as well. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Israeli military says it is intensifying its battle against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip around the key city of Khan Younis as it seeks to seize weapons and uncover hidden infrastructure.

The Israel Defense Forces conducted what it called clearing operations in western and eastern Khan Younis as fighting that has escalated in the last week continued across the area on Monday.

Advertisement

The IDF said a "terrorist compound" in Khan Younis was targeted in an airstrike, which produced secondary explosions that it said indicated Hamas fighters were "carrying numerous weapons."

"Our troops located weapon parts along with grenades, ammunition and additional military equipment," the military said.

Related

IDF soldiers have encountered heavy armed resistance from Hamas gunmen in Khan Younis as they ramp up their operations there, Israeli media reported.

Elements of the IDF's 7th Brigade reported they killed seven militants with tank and sniper fire while attacking a building that was found to house "a substantial cache" of military hardware, including explosive devices, grenades, sniper and assault rifles.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said they raided the house of a senior Hamas military intelligence officer in Khan Younis, where they discovered a tunnel and a cache of weapons, which were destroyed.

Advertisement

The IDF Southern Command said the Givati ​​Brigade infantry is also continuing to operate in Khan Younis.

U.N. health officials said Monday that the intense fighting in and around Khan Younis over the last five weeks "is causing loss of life and damage to civilian infrastructure," including the destruction of the largest refugee shelter in the southern Gaza Strip.

"This is forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee further south towards Rafah, which is severely overcrowded," the U.N. Palestinian Refugee Agency said in an update. "At the same time, population movements out of Rafah and towards Deir Al Balah and Nuseirat refugee camps [in central Gaza] have been reported, even though there are reports of further fighting and airstrikes in those areas."

Scenes from Gaza: Palestinians bury dozens, flee Khan Younis

Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry workers prepare to bury the bodies of unidentified Palestinians whose date of death is not known at a mass grave east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 30, 2024. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

As AI use rises ahead of EU elections, Meta boosts efforts to halt disinformation
World News // 4 hours ago
As AI use rises ahead of EU elections, Meta boosts efforts to halt disinformation
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent Meta said on Monday that it has been working with numerous countries in Europe to root out disinformation in their upcoming parliamentary elections this year, particularly with the rise of artificial in
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
World News // 5 hours ago
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Denmark is closing its investigation into the explosions that damaged the two Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, officials confirmed Monday.
Navalny associate claims he was set to be released in prisoner swap before death
World News // 5 hours ago
Navalny associate claims he was set to be released in prisoner swap before death
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- One of Alexei Navalny's associates said on Monday that the late Russian opposition leader was being prepped as part of a possible prisoner exchange for a convicted Russian assassin in Germany when he died.
Norwegian Cruise Line ship docks in Mauritius after illness scare
World News // 6 hours ago
Norwegian Cruise Line ship docks in Mauritius after illness scare
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Norwegian cruise ship has docked in Mauritius, a small island off the coast of Africa, after an illness isolation order was lifted Monday.
Hungary's parliament votes to approve Sweden's entry into NATO
World News // 8 hours ago
Hungary's parliament votes to approve Sweden's entry into NATO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Hungary is set to become the final NATO country to approve Sweden's entry into the military alliance after more than a year of delays.
Human Rights Watch says Israel has failed to carry out ICJ order in genocide case
World News // 10 hours ago
Human Rights Watch says Israel has failed to carry out ICJ order in genocide case
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch accused Israel on Monday of failing to comply with the International Court of Justice order connected with the genocide case brought against it by South Africa.
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
World News // 14 hours ago
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh of the Palestinian Authority and his government have submitted their resignations, he said Monday.
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
World News // 18 hours ago
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Belarusians voted in parliamentary and local elections Sunday that the United States and prominent exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned as a "sham."
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
World News // 3 days ago
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Officials have identified two Americans who were killed aboard their sailboat by three inmates who escaped from Grenada prison as Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry who were sailing their yacht to Antigua.
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
World News // 23 hours ago
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Mexico City, one of the world's largest and most densely populated cities, could be on the verge of running out of water, and prolonged drought and above-average temperatures are hastening the problem.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement