Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 10:18 AM

Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount

By Paul Godfrey
Crippled British bulk carrier Rubymar (pictured here in the Black Sea in 2022), badly damaged in a missile strike by Houthi rebels more than a week ago, remains at anchor but abandoned in the Red Sea waiting to be towed to a port as fears grow of a pollution catastrophe. File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE
Crippled British bulk carrier Rubymar (pictured here in the Black Sea in 2022), badly damaged in a missile strike by Houthi rebels more than a week ago, remains at anchor but abandoned in the Red Sea waiting to be towed to a port as fears grow of a pollution catastrophe. File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A British bulk carrier badly damaged in a missile strike by Houthi rebels more than a week ago remains at anchor but abandoned in the Red Sea waiting to be towed to a port as fears grow of a pollution catastrophe.

The Feb. 18 strike on the Rubymar, which is awaiting towing to the Saudi Arabian Port of Jeddah after the nearby ports of Djibouti and Aden refused to accept it, caused an 18-mile oil slick with concern now mounting over its cargo of fertilizer, according to U.S. Central Command.

Advertisement

"The M/V Rubymar was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, which could spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster," CENTCOM said.

The crew abandoned ship when it began taking on water after being targeted by two missiles, one of which badly damaged the engine room, as it was transiting the 20-mile-wide Bab al-Mandab Strait 35 miles south of the Yemeni port city of Al Mukha.

Related

Athens, Greece-headquartered shipping broker Blue Fleet Group told CNBC that the semi-submerged vessel was awaiting assistance from the U.S. Navy to tow it to Jeddah but had no information about the oil spillage.

Advertisement

The International Maritime Organization said it was closely monitoring the situation.

"Oil being a highly toxic substance means that any oil spill has adverse impacts on the surrounding environment and communities, the degree of which depends on several factors such as the quantity released and the sea current," said Greenpeace spokesman Julien Jreissati.

"In the case of Rubymar, beyond the oil leakage coming from the engine room, another risk originates from its potential fertilizer cargo."

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi-run communications ministry rejected reports carried by Israeli media the country's forces may be behind damage to international undersea fiber-optic cables.

Sixteen of the lines running beneath the Red Sea carry almost a fifth of global data traffic, mostly between Europe and India and East Asia.

The Yemeni government warned of the threat from the Iran-backed rebels earlier this month.

The United States and Britain have been carrying out airstrikes against Houthi military targets since the middle of last month, most recently overnight Saturday, but do not appear to have reduced the group's capacity to target shipping and Western assets in the region.

The Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea -- 45 according to the U.S. Defense Department -- since announcing in November its intention to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza by targeting Israeli shipping and any vessel bound for Israeli ports.

Advertisement

The group has since added American and British shipping to its list of legitimate targets after the allies embarked on large-scale airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Jan. 11.

Latest Headlines

Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula Van von der Leyen told the European Parliament Wednesday the EU should consider using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
World News // 3 hours ago
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The funeral of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny will take place Friday in Moscow, his FBK anti-corruption foundation said.
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and Germany joined at least five other NATO countries in rebuffing French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the West to consider sending troops to fight in Ukraine.
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's fertility rate -- already the lowest in the world -- fell again in 2023, its statistics agency said Wednesday.
U.S., South Korea will launch military exercise next week to counter North Korean threat
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., South Korea will launch military exercise next week to counter North Korean threat
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will kick off their annual springtime military exercise next week, both countries' militaries announced Wednesday, with an emphasis on countering North Korea's growing nuclear threat
Israeli concert memorial site honors those killed, kidnapped on Oct. 7
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli concert memorial site honors those killed, kidnapped on Oct. 7
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Israelis and foreign visitors are flocking to a memorial at the site of last October's Nova music festival in Re'im, where hundreds of concertgoers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas-led militants.
Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring health tracker
World News // 22 hours ago
Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring health tracker
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its smart healthcare device, the Galaxy Ring, during the Mobile World Congress in Spain. It features a step tracker, heart rate monitor and sleep monitor.
Two Americans presumed dead in Grenada prisoner escape
World News // 23 hours ago
Two Americans presumed dead in Grenada prisoner escape
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Two Americans who went missing during an escape attempt by three prisoners who escaped custody earlier this month are presumed dead, Grenadian Police said Monday.
Human rights campaigner jailed for accusing Russian army of mass murder
World News // 1 day ago
Human rights campaigner jailed for accusing Russian army of mass murder
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Moscow court sentenced Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for criticizing the war against Ukraine.
Travel rush to Paris begins ahead of Summer Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
Travel rush to Paris begins ahead of Summer Olympics
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- With the 2024 Summer Olympics coming up, travelers are already buying plane tickets to Paris and booking hotels in France in preparation for the 33rd Olympic games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 men convicted in 2002 killing of hip-hop icon Jam Master Jay
2 men convicted in 2002 killing of hip-hop icon Jam Master Jay
Michigan primary: Biden wins despite protest vote; Trump defeats Nikki Haley
Michigan primary: Biden wins despite protest vote; Trump defeats Nikki Haley
Florida lawmaker: State's top medical official should go for his mishandling of measles
Florida lawmaker: State's top medical official should go for his mishandling of measles
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
Nathan Wade's divorce attorney testifies in Fani Willis relationship hearing
Nathan Wade's divorce attorney testifies in Fani Willis relationship hearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement