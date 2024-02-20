Trending
Feb. 20, 2024 / 7:21 AM

U.S. calls for conditional temporary Gaza cease-fire in U.N. Security Council draft

By Paul Godfrey
Israelis protested outside the Israeli Knesset on Monday calling for the release of hostages held captive in Gaza and for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his government's failure to reach a deal to bring their family members home. The demonstration came as the United States pitched a resolution to the U.N. Security Council calling for a temporary cease-fire in exchange for the freeing of all hostages. File photo by Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States for the first time put forward a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council calling for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza and for Israel to refrain from launching a ground offensive on Rafah without a plan to protect civilians.

Washington circulated the draft Monday night proposing a halt in hostilities "as soon as practicable" in return for the release of all hostages, as well as the removal of blocks preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza.

The draft expresses "grave concern" for the 130 hostages still being held by Hamas and other armed groups and the 1.5 million civilians now taking refuge in Rafah saying that an all-out attack on the city would not only harm civilians but risked displacing them into neighboring countries.

The U.S. proposal comes as a vote was set for a resolution from Algeria, which U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday the United States would veto because it undermined ongoing negotiations to secure a deal to release Israeli hostages in return for a pause in fighting.

A U.S. official told CNN that the administration doesn't believe the U.N. Security Council "has to take urgent action" on a deadline for a vote on the U.S. proposal.

"We do not plan to rush a vote," the official said.

The U.S. resolution is the first time Washington, which has vetoed two previous cease-fire resolutions, has included the word "cease-fire" -- but it was in accordance with tri-lateral efforts with Qatar and Egypt to negotiate a Hamas-Israel temporary cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages, a U.S. official told the New York Times.

The move comes a day after Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz gave Hamas and other groups three weeks to release all the remaining hostages until Israel would launch its planned ground invasion of Rafah on March 10, the start of Ramadan.

The Biden administration and other Western governments have repeatedly cautioned Israel not to attack Rafah without a comprehensive plan to keep civilians from harm.

Separately, the United Nations last week warned of "devastating consequences" if the planned military offensive proceeded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists the Rafah offensive is necessary to achieve the "goal of the war of eliminating Hamas," has since stated civilians would be evacuated but has not specified locations to which they could be moved safely.

