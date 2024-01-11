Trending
Jan. 11, 2024 / 5:01 PM

Gaza supporters to march Saturday in Washington, share stories of war victims

By Mark Moran

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The American Muslim Task Force for Palestine will hold a March on Washington Saturday, featuring speakers who have been affected by the violence in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Palestinian families from Gaza whose family members have been killed, injured, displaced and abducted in Israel's assault on Gaza over the past three months also plan to share their stories during the rally," a release from the Council on American Islamic Relations said.

The first group of scheduled speakers includes Dr. Cornel West, Jill Stein, Ilyasah Shabbazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Imam Omar Suleiman, Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Colo., and Code Pink Director Medea Benjamin, among others, CAIR said.

Abed Ajrami, from Texas, has reported having 32 family members killed in the Jabaliya Refugee Camp, and plans to share the story of how his nephew, a soccer player, is now paralyzed from an Israeli blast that killed his family immediately after evacuating to an area the Israeli army told them was "safe," the release from CAIR said.

Mazin Badr, from Virginia, is said to have had 10 of his closest family members killed, including his blind sister and his 84-year-old mother, the later of whom was a survivor of over 12 wars who had given up her home to host other displaced families.

Randa Muhtaseb, from Maryland, reportedly plans to speak about her cousin undergoing surgery without anesthesia after an Israeli bomb killed her husband and unborn child. Thirty-six of her family members were killed in Israeli airstrikes, she said.

Yasmeen El-Agha, from Illinois, will share stories of 120 of her family members killed in Israeli airstrikes, the youngest of whom was just a few months old, the release said.

The war in Gaza has been ongoing since a surprise attack on an Israeli settlement by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The resulting and ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of more than 23,000 people.

