Srettha Thavisin becomes Thai Prime Minster in alliance with former enemies

Srettha Thavisin won enough parliamentary votes Tuesday to become the next Prime Minster of Thailand. Thavisin formed an alliance with former foes who supported military rule. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Srettha Thavisin gained enough votes in Thailand's legislature Tuesday to become Prime Minster after months of deadlock and 15 years after a military coup ousted his political predecessor from power. Thavisin's Pheu Thai Party was founded by former Thai Prime Minster Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted from power by the military, with the support of parts of the Thai political establishment, in 2006.

Thaksin then fled Thailand to avoid corruption charges.

As Thavisin was securing his new position in a 482-747 parliamentary vote, Thaksin was in the process of returning from exile.

"Tomorrow at 9 o'clock I would like to request permission to return to live on the land of Thailand and share the air with the Thai brothers and sisters too," Thaksin wrote on X Monday.

On Tuesday, Thaksin was arrested shortly after landing at Bangkok's Don Muang International Airport and sentenced to eight years in prison by the Supreme Court.

Thaksin has denounced the charges against him as politically motivated.

The nature of Thaksin's return has led to speculation that he has cut a deal to serve a shorter prison sentence or that he is seeking a pardon from King Vajiralongkorn.

Known for hardline stances on the Islamist insurgency in Southern Thailand and a violent war on drugs that cost thousands of lives, Thaksin nonetheless drew the ire of the military, which contributed to his 2006 ouster.

Then-king Bhumibol supported the military action.

Thavisin's Pheu Thai party initially allied with the anti-military rule Move Forward Party, which came in first place during the first round of elections.

Pheu Thai reversed course and ultimately formed an alliance with pro-military parties when Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from assuming power.

Move Forward has called for the amendment of Thailand's lese-majeste laws, which criminalize insults against the King and have been used to crack down on pro-democracy protestors.

Now 15 years after the ousting of his political predecessor, Thavisin assumes power with an alliance of former enemies.