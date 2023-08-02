Trending
World News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 6:37 AM

Thailand's election-winning party will be excluded from new coalition, former ally says

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
Thailand's reformist Move Forward party, which won the most votes in a May general election, will not be part of a coalition to form the next government, its former ally said Wednesday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Thailand's reformist Move Forward party, which won the most votes in a May general election, will not be part of a coalition to form the next government, its former ally said Wednesday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The reformist party that won the most votes in Thailand's general election will no longer be part of a coalition to form the next government, its former ally said on Wednesday.

The Move Forward Party swept to a shocking victory in May elections by galvanizing younger voters with an ambitious agenda that promised to reduce the influence of the military and monarchy in Thai political life.

An eight-party coalition, including the rival Pheu Thai Party, agreed to form a government.

However, Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was stifled in his bid to become prime minister in July by unelected, military-appointed senators, most of whom objected to plans to reform Article 112, the lese-majeste law that makes it a crime to insult the king.

RELATED Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid

On Wednesday, Pheu Thai announced that it was forming a bloc without Move Forward and nominating its own candidate, real estate developer Srettha Thavisin, for prime minister.

"We will not support the amendment of Article 112 and the formation of a new government will not have the Move Forward Party in the coalition," the populist-leaning party said in a statement.

Pheu Thai is the most recent incarnation of a political dynasty founded by billionaire telecom tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, who built up massive support by appealing to Thailand's rural and working-class populations.

The party has been in a power struggle with the Thai military and monarchy-aligned establishment for the past two decades. Thaksin was prime minister before being ousted in a 2006 military coup, while his sister Yingluck was elected in 2011 and then also removed by the military in 2014.

Pheu Thai said it would continue to push for the policies agreed upon by Move Forward's eight-party coalition, such as ending military conscription, legalizing same-sex marriage and initiating broad economic reforms.

The ruling coalition would also amend the constitution to make forming a government less difficult and then hold new general elections, the party said.

RELATED One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy

"Pheu Thai will lead the country out of crisis," it added.

Lawmakers are scheduled to hold the next vote for prime minister on Friday.

Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister

