July 19, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister

By Thomas Maresca
Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat (C) was blocked Wednesday from being nominated as Thailand's next prime minister. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat (C) was blocked Wednesday from being nominated as Thailand's next prime minister. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

BANGKOK, July 19 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat's second bid to become prime minister was derailed by military and pro-monarchy factions in parliament on Wednesday, stifling hopes for widespread reforms and throwing Thailand's political future into disarray.

The 42-year-old leader of the Move Forward party was also suspended as a member of parliament during Wednesday's session, adding fuel to the outrage from supporters.

Move Forward had formed a coalition of opposition parties that held a large majority in the House of Representatives, but Pita's nomination for prime minister came up short in an initial vote last week after nearly all military-appointed senators denied support.

On Wednesday, parliament voted against Pita being nominated again by a vote of 395-312, effectively ending his chances at Thailand's top political office.

The Move Forward leader was not present for the vote, however, after the country's Constitutional Court temporarily suspended him mid-session when it agreed to hear an electoral case against him.

Thailand's Election Committee filed a petition alleging that Pita was not qualified to run in the May contest because he owned shares in a media company, which it says violates campaign rules.

"Thailand has changed since [the elections on] May 14," Pita said before leaving the parliamentary session, removing his identification badge and raising his fist to the applause of fellow party members.

"The people have already won half the battle, and there's another half to go," he said. "I would like to say goodbye until we meet again."

Supporters expressed anger and frustration at a protest rally that began outside the parliament building and later moved to Bangkok's Democracy Monument. A few hundred people had gathered by Wednesday evening, carrying signs reading "Respect My Vote" and calling Pita the "Consensus of the People."

"These elections were not free and fair," Bhupush Kanishthajata of Bangkok-based pro-democracy legal group iLaw told UPI. "The establishment is showing that it doesn't care about the will of the people. It's not a surprise, but I didn't expect them to be so shameless about it."

Move Forward galvanized a younger generation of voters with an ambitious agenda that promised to rewrite the constitution, end military conscription and -- most radically -- reform the lese-majeste law that makes it a crime to insult the king or members of the royal family.

Its election victory was also a strong repudiation of the military-backed government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the general who seized power in a coup in 2014 and announced his retirement last week.

"Thailand has belonged to the soldiers for too long," said a protester in her 60s who only shared her first name, June.

"It isn't fair. I'm 62 years old -- I should be home sleeping instead of protesting," she said. "But I am here for my son, for the future. The people will never give up."

Lawmakers will convene July 27 in another attempt to choose a prime minister, Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced. Pita said Saturday that he would support a candidate from populist coalition partner Pheu Thai Party if his own bid failed.

