World News
July 11, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha retiring after election defeat

By Simon Druker
Following his party’s defeat in May, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday he is retiring from political office. File Pool Photo by Liu Ying/UPI
July 11 (UPI) -- Following his party's defeat in May, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday he is retiring from political office.

The 69-year-old former commanding officer of the Royal Thai Army made the announcement on Facebook, expressing his hope "that the government will continue to develop."

"From now on, I would like to announce my political action by resigning from the emmbers of the Ruam Thai Party," he said.

His resignation comes just over nine years after Chan-ocha seized power in a military coup in the country with a population of 71.6 million. The coup marked the 19th in Thailand's history and came amid months of sometimes violent protests in the country over a deadlocked government at the time.

Chan-ocha's conservative United Thai Nation party suffered a major defeat during elections in May. The country's two main pro-democracy opposition parties then quickly formed a coalition government.

Thailand is set to vote for a new prime minister on Thursday.

Pita Limjaroenrat, who leads the liberal Move Forward Party has secured 312 seats in Thailand's lower house, but requires 376 to ascend to the office.

Following the coup in May of 2014, Chan-ocha's party created a new 250-member Senate. That body was appointed by Chan-ocha and other high-ranking military officers.

Tuesday's announcement puts to rest speculation Chan-ocha may attempt to cling to power.

The career military officer did say he will stay on in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is elected.

In September, Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled Chan-ocha's current eight-year term in office officially began in 2017, not during the 2014 coup. The ruling allowed him to stay in office until 2025.

Thailand's new constitution was adopted in 2017.

