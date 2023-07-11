Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police

Relatives of exiled Hong Kong legislator Nathan Law were detained and questioned by Hong Kong police Tuesday trying to find out if family members were providing Law with financial or other assistance. File Photo by Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong briefly detained and questioned relatives of exiled pro-democracy dissident Nathan Law after a dawn raid on the family home Tuesday. National security police brought the parents and older brother of Law, a former legislator who has been granted political asylum by Britain, to a police station for questioning over whether they had provided him any assistance, such as financial support. Advertisement

No arrests were made, but the police investigation remains open, according to the South China Morning Post.

The raid came as authorities stepped up their campaign to crack down on political dissent in the former British colony by going after opponents of a draconian 2020 national security law who have fled overseas as well as those who remain, issuing arrest warrants and cash bounties for Law and seven other pro-democracy activists under a controversial national security law.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee warned Tuesday that investigations of the activists would escalate, including going after those who provide material support.

"We will exhaust all means to pursue them. We will also pursue the forces behind the scenes that support and perhaps even control them.

Advertisement

"As I have said, we should treat them as 'rats on the streets' and avoid them," he said.

Five members of Law's outlawed Demosisto opposition political party were arrested last week on allegations they provided Law and other protestors in foreign countries with funds to continue their pro-democracy activism via companies, social media and mobile applications.

They are also accused of publishing social media posts "with seditious intention" advocating Hong Kong independence and hatred of the central and the Hong Kong governments.

Law, who issued a statement saying he had cut all ties with his family in order to protect them after fleeing abroad in 2020, said last week that the bounty on his head made his life more dangerous and that he would have to be more cautious.

"There could possibly be someone in the U.K. -- or anywhere else -- to provide information of me to (the Hong Kong authorities). For example, my whereabouts, where they could possibly extradite me when I'm transiting in certain countries," Law said.