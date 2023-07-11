Advertisement
July 11, 2023 / 8:37 AM

Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police

By Paul Godfrey
Relatives of exiled Hong Kong legislator Nathan Law were detained and questioned by Hong Kong police Tuesday trying to find out if family members were providing Law with financial or other assistance. File Photo by Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE
July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong briefly detained and questioned relatives of exiled pro-democracy dissident Nathan Law after a dawn raid on the family home Tuesday.

National security police brought the parents and older brother of Law, a former legislator who has been granted political asylum by Britain, to a police station for questioning over whether they had provided him any assistance, such as financial support.

No arrests were made, but the police investigation remains open, according to the South China Morning Post.

The raid came as authorities stepped up their campaign to crack down on political dissent in the former British colony by going after opponents of a draconian 2020 national security law who have fled overseas as well as those who remain, issuing arrest warrants and cash bounties for Law and seven other pro-democracy activists under a controversial national security law.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee warned Tuesday that investigations of the activists would escalate, including going after those who provide material support.

"We will exhaust all means to pursue them. We will also pursue the forces behind the scenes that support and perhaps even control them.

"As I have said, we should treat them as 'rats on the streets' and avoid them," he said.

Five members of Law's outlawed Demosisto opposition political party were arrested last week on allegations they provided Law and other protestors in foreign countries with funds to continue their pro-democracy activism via companies, social media and mobile applications.

They are also accused of publishing social media posts "with seditious intention" advocating Hong Kong independence and hatred of the central and the Hong Kong governments.

Law, who issued a statement saying he had cut all ties with his family in order to protect them after fleeing abroad in 2020, said last week that the bounty on his head made his life more dangerous and that he would have to be more cautious.

"There could possibly be someone in the U.K. -- or anywhere else -- to provide information of me to (the Hong Kong authorities). For example, my whereabouts, where they could possibly extradite me when I'm transiting in certain countries," Law said.

Latest Headlines

British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
World News // 1 hour ago
British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
July 11 (UPI) -- The wages of British workers continued to rise at a record annual pace in the March to May period as stubbornly high inflation and a tight labor market fueled demands for higher pay.
Volcano erupts in Iceland following days of seismic activity
World News // 3 hours ago
Volcano erupts in Iceland following days of seismic activity
July 11 (UPI) -- A minor volcanic eruption has begun in an uninhabited region Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula following days of seismic activity, officials said.
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, repeated accusations Tuesday that U.S. spy planes crossed into the North's territory and warned of a "very critical flight" over "repeated intrusions."
Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership
World News // 19 hours ago
Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership
July 10 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday pushed for his country to gain entry into the European Union, in exchange for supporting Sweden's bid to become the newest member of NATO.
Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit
World News // 20 hours ago
Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit
July 10 (UPI) -- Australia and Germany struck a deal on Monday to strengthen ties between the two countries on defense and climate.
Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group chief days after failed mutiny
World News // 21 hours ago
Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group chief days after failed mutiny
July 10 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, just days after the latter staged a failed mutiny, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
World News // 21 hours ago
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
July 10 (UPI) -- Estimates from the Carmen well in the Norwegian waters of the North Sea show it may be the largest oil and gas discovery in a decade, energy company DNO said Monday.
At least 3 dead from heavy rain, mudslides in Japan
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 3 dead from heavy rain, mudslides in Japan
July 10 (UPI) -- At least three people were dead and eight more missing after torrential rains slammed southwestern Japan on Monday.
Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip
World News // 1 day ago
Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip
July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continued to bump heads over Ukraine's admission into NATO and delivering cluster bombs to Kyiv in defense against Russia during a meeting Monday.
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man who opened fire during West Bank traffic stop
World News // 22 hours ago
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man who opened fire during West Bank traffic stop
July 10 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces shot and killed a Palestinian man who opened fire on soldiers Monday after his car was ordered to stop on a major highway between two hostile settlements in the West Bank.
