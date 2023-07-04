Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2023 / 12:52 AM

Hong Kong offers bounties for eight exiled pro-democracy protesters

By Darryl Coote
Hong Kong Police on Monday announced arrest warrants and bounties for eight pro-democracy protests who have fled China to foreign nations. Screen capture courtesy of Hong Kong Police/YouTube
Hong Kong Police on Monday announced arrest warrants and bounties for eight pro-democracy protests who have fled China to foreign nations. Screen capture courtesy of Hong Kong Police/YouTube

July 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Police on Monday announced arrest warrants and bounties for eight self-exiled prominent pro-democracy activists charged under a controversial national security law that has been widely condemned by democratic countries.

Hong Kong Police announced arrest warrants and bounties of roughly $127,680 for each of Kevin Yam, 46; Yuan Gong-yi, 74; Anna Kwok Fung-yee, 26; Kwok Wing-hang, 45; Hui Chi-fung, 41; Mung Siu-tat, 51; Lau Cho-dik, 29; and Nathan Law Kwun-chung, 29.

Advertisement

According to a statement from Hong Kong Police, the eight people "have fled overseas [and] are alleged to have continued to commit offenses under the Hong Kong National Security Law that seriously endanger national security."

The allegations the activists are accused of committing while abroad include calling for sanctions and other punitive actions to be imposed by foreign countries on China over the national security law.

Advertisement

"Endangering national security is a very serious offense. This kind of acts or activities may lead to extremely serious consequences," a police spokesman said, while warning others that it is illegal to aid, abet or provide "pecuniary or other financial assistance" to those accused of endangering national security.

The warrants were issued under a draconian national security law China imposed on the former British colony in 2020 in response to mass pro-democracy protests that had rocked the city and brought it to a standstill.

The law -- which criminalizes with heavy sentences vaguely defined acts of secession, sedition, subversion, terrorism and working with foreign agencies to undermine the national security of China -- was met with widespread censure that included sanctions, while Britain created pathways to citizenship for millions of Hong Kong residents.

RELATED CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war

Critics have accused the law of eroding the city's mini-constitution as well as essentially ending the One Country, Two Systems framework Hong Kong has functioned under since its return from British to Chinese rule in 1997, which afforded the city freedoms the mainland did not have.

The law also prompted an exodus of activists behind the 2019-2020 protests that saw millions take to the streets over a controversial extradition law but evolved to encompass larger pro-democracy demands.

Advertisement

Kwok, executive director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, said she awoke to news Monday that a reward had been offered for her arrest.

RELATED Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan

"The Hong Kong government is absurdly overreaching by issuing a bounty for myself and seven other activists in exile. It has no authority to arrest anyone overseas," she said in a statement.

According to a Hong Kong Police document, Kwok has been charged for calling on the international community in September 2021 and December 2022 to impose sanctions on China over its repression of Hong Kong. She said was outside of Hong Kong at the time.

Law, who obtained refugee status in Britain, described the charges against him as being "classic examples of abusing the concept of 'national security,' pushing its definition to an extreme to suppress dissident voices."

"I am just a Hongkonger who speaks out for Hongkongers," he said on Twitter after his arrest warrant was announced. "I hope that all friends on the list are well, and I ask Hongkongers not to cooperate with any related pursuit or bounty actions. We should not limit ourselves, self-censor, be intimidated or live in fear."

Hong Kong Police announced the arrest warrants during a press conference in which authorities said 260 people have been arrested under the national security law, most for having committed offenses while in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Steve Li Kwai-wah, chief superintendent of the national security department of Hong Kong Police, told reporters that under the law they have extraterritorial jurisdiction and the responsibility to pursue those overseas who violate it, whether they are Hong Kong residents or not.

Asked why these warrants and reward offers were being announced now, Li, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2021, said it was done to locate the accused in preparation of making arrests if they should return to Hong Kong.

The arrest warrants and bounties were swiftly met with chastisement from the United States, Australia and Britain.

"The extraterritorial application of the Beijing-imposed National Security Law is a dangerous precedent that threatens the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, while calling on the Hong Kong government to "immediately" withdraw the bounties and stop "the international assertion" of the national security law.

Human Rights Watch called the move "a feeble attempt to intimated activists and elected representatives" outside Hong Kong who speak out against Beijing's growing repression.

"The Hong Kong government's charges and bounties against eight Hong Kong people in exile reflects the growing importance of the diaspora's political activism," Maya Wang, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Foreign governments should not only publicly reject cooperating with National Security Law cases, but should take concrete actions to hold top Beijing and Hong Kong officials accountable."

Hong Kong protesters turn out in force for 11th weekend

A massive sea of umbrellas is seen from above as protesters leave an anti-government rally in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Sunday. Organizers estimated 1.7 million people turned out for the demonstration. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Yellen to visit China later this week for talks with senior officials

Latest Headlines

Israeli attacks in West Bank's Jenin prompts many Palestinians to flee
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli attacks in West Bank's Jenin prompts many Palestinians to flee
July 3 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a massive military operation in the occupied West Bank, targeting what officials said was a terrorist headquarters within a Palestinian city's refugee camp.
Last surviving French commando who joined Allies in D-Day landings dies at 100
World News // 10 hours ago
Last surviving French commando who joined Allies in D-Day landings dies at 100
July 3 (UPI) -- Leon Gautier, the last of the 177 elite French troops who were part of the pivotal World War II Allies beach invasion at Normandy in 1944 died on Monday, less than a month after taking part in a commemoration ceremony wi
U.S. manufacturing activity hits record low in June
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. manufacturing activity hits record low in June
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. manufacturing activity is on the decline as a push to clear out existing inventories collided with a downturn in new orders, various indices showed on Monday.
Korean billionaire gives $70,000 to each household in his hometown
World News // 13 hours ago
Korean billionaire gives $70,000 to each household in his hometown
SEOUL, July 3 (UPI) -- A South Korean billionaire who served prison time for embezzlement and tax evasion gave more than $100 million in cash to residents of his hometown and alumni of its school.
Accuser tells London court Kevin Spacey assaulted him repeatedly over 5 years
World News // 14 hours ago
Accuser tells London court Kevin Spacey assaulted him repeatedly over 5 years
July 3 (UPI) -- The lead witness in the London trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey said the movie star grabbed him in the private parts repeatedly over five years and showed little if any remorse for his actions.
New EU prosecution unit begins investigating Russian 'crimes of aggression'
World News // 15 hours ago
New EU prosecution unit begins investigating Russian 'crimes of aggression'
July 3 (UPI) -- A newly established unit to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine and bring perpetrators to justice began its work in The Hague on Monday to prepare for possible trials, the European Commission said.
Four injured in Tokyo bar explosion, police say gas leak may be to blame
World News // 16 hours ago
Four injured in Tokyo bar explosion, police say gas leak may be to blame
July 3 (UPI) -- Tokyo Police blamed a possible gas leak for an explosion and fire at a Shimbasi district bar on Monday, injuring four people.
Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip
World News // 17 hours ago
Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive in London on Sunday for a two-day visit to meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said.
Ukrainian writer dies after deadly Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukrainian writer dies after deadly Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk
July 3 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian writer who was critically injured in Russia's strike on a Kramatorsk restaurant last Tuesday died of her injuries on Saturday in a hospital in Dnipro.
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
World News // 18 hours ago
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
July 3 (UPI) -- A Thai elephant is recovering at a sanctuary near Chiang Mai in northern Thailand on Monday after being returned from Sri Lanka following a three-year campaign by animal rights activists who alleged he was being abused.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
Korean billionaire gives $70,000 to each household in his hometown
Korean billionaire gives $70,000 to each household in his hometown
U.S. manufacturing activity hits record low in June
U.S. manufacturing activity hits record low in June
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement