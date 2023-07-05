Trending
U.S. News
July 5, 2023 / 4:37 PM

Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death

By Doug Cunningham
Chinese singer Coco Lee has died following a suicide attempt that left her comatose, according to a Facebook post from her sisters. Photo courtesy of Coco Lee Facebook
July 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died by suicide, according to a Wednesday Facebook post by her sisters.

Lee had been in a coma following her attempt to end her life this past weekend. She was 48.

"With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months," the Facebook post by sisters Carol and Nancy said. "Although, Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

Lee had attempted suicide over the weekend and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

She sang a Mandarin version of the theme song from the Disney film Mulan called "Reflection" and voiced the heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of the film. She was the first Chinese American to perform at the Oscars in 2001 with "A Love Before Time" from the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

According to IMDB, Lee was born in Hong Kong in 1976 but moved to the United States while in middle school. She had a 30-year career releasing recordings in both English and Mandarin. She recently lived in San Francisco.

Lee appeared in the films Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000, Runaway Bride in 1999 and Rush Hour 2 in 2001.

She also acted in No Tobacco (2002), Master of Everything (2004) and Forever Young (2015).

Lee married Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz in 2011.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

