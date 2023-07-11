NATO leaders gather as Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline for Ukraine entry

1/4

U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meet at the NATO summit in Lithuania, where members were expected to discuss plans to welcome Ukraine into the alliance.

July 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday it was "unprecedented and absurd" for NATO allies to enter a summit in Lithuania without a timeline for Ukraine to join the alliance. In a post on Twitter, Zelensky said he had "received signals" about wording being discussed by NATO members that "there is no readiness" to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a full-fledged member of the military alliance. Advertisement

"It's unprecedented and absurd when a time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership," he said. "While at the same time vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine."

Ukraine is in the middle of a slow-moving counteroffensive as it tries to push out Russian troops after a Kremlin-led invasion more than a year ago. Many of NATO's members have pledged military hardware and financial support to Ukraine.

But Zelensky said the lack of a commitment to bring Ukraine into the alliance serves to bolster Russia.

"This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror," he said. "Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit."

The reaction was a sharp turn from Zelensky's nightly address on Monday, in which he said he was confident Ukraine would be admitted to NATO.

"Everyone understands everything," Zelensky said. "Every leader, every state. Even if different positions are voiced, it is still clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now -- there is a war, but we need a clear signal. And we need this signal right now."

In remarks at the opening of the summit Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he believed the NATO members would "send a clear and positive message on the path forward toward membership for Ukraine."

Stoltenberg added that he had proposed a package of three elements with a multi-year program to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian forces and NATO forces.

"This will move Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg said. "To strengthen their political ties with the establishment of the NATO Ukraine Council, we will have the inaugural meeting tomorrow with President Zelensky and then remove the requirement for membership action plan."

Entering the summit, support from existing members of NATO was mixed.

Finland's new Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said her country supports Ukraine joining NATO but that now is not the time to set a firm date. Finland was the most recent nation to formally join the alliance, in April.

In an interview with NBC News, Valtonen cited a provision in NATO's founding treaty in 1949 that prohibits a country at war from becoming a member.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said over the weekend that discussions around Ukraine joining NATO were "premature."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who on Monday had agreed to forward protocol to admit Sweden to NATO's Grand National Assembly, said Ukraine "undoubtedly" deserves NATO membership.

Stoltenberg said the summit was "historic" given the decision to admit Sweden and the discussions surrounding Ukraine.

"At the summit, we will also make important decisions, sending a clear message to Ukraine that we stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes and expect allies also to reiterate their commitment to provide military support to Ukraine to help them liberate more land," he said.