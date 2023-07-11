Trending
NATO leaders gather as Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline for Ukraine entry

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meet at the NATO summit in Lithuania, where members were expected to discuss plans to welcome Ukraine into the alliance. Photo courtesy of NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meet at the NATO summit in Lithuania, where members were expected to discuss plans to welcome Ukraine into the alliance. Photo courtesy of NATO | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday it was "unprecedented and absurd" for NATO allies to enter a summit in Lithuania without a timeline for Ukraine to join the alliance.

In a post on Twitter, Zelensky said he had "received signals" about wording being discussed by NATO members that "there is no readiness" to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a full-fledged member of the military alliance.

"It's unprecedented and absurd when a time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership," he said. "While at the same time vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine."

Ukraine is in the middle of a slow-moving counteroffensive as it tries to push out Russian troops after a Kremlin-led invasion more than a year ago. Many of NATO's members have pledged military hardware and financial support to Ukraine.

But Zelensky said the lack of a commitment to bring Ukraine into the alliance serves to bolster Russia.

"This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror," he said. "Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit."

The reaction was a sharp turn from Zelensky's nightly address on Monday, in which he said he was confident Ukraine would be admitted to NATO.

RELATED Netherlands PM Mark Rutte to leave politics after government collapse

"Everyone understands everything," Zelensky said. "Every leader, every state. Even if different positions are voiced, it is still clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now -- there is a war, but we need a clear signal. And we need this signal right now."

In remarks at the opening of the summit Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he believed the NATO members would "send a clear and positive message on the path forward toward membership for Ukraine."

Stoltenberg added that he had proposed a package of three elements with a multi-year program to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian forces and NATO forces.

"This will move Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg said. "To strengthen their political ties with the establishment of the NATO Ukraine Council, we will have the inaugural meeting tomorrow with President Zelensky and then remove the requirement for membership action plan."

Entering the summit, support from existing members of NATO was mixed.

Finland's new Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said her country supports Ukraine joining NATO but that now is not the time to set a firm date. Finland was the most recent nation to formally join the alliance, in April.

In an interview with NBC News, Valtonen cited a provision in NATO's founding treaty in 1949 that prohibits a country at war from becoming a member.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said over the weekend that discussions around Ukraine joining NATO were "premature."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who on Monday had agreed to forward protocol to admit Sweden to NATO's Grand National Assembly, said Ukraine "undoubtedly" deserves NATO membership.

Stoltenberg said the summit was "historic" given the decision to admit Sweden and the discussions surrounding Ukraine.

"At the summit, we will also make important decisions, sending a clear message to Ukraine that we stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes and expect allies also to reiterate their commitment to provide military support to Ukraine to help them liberate more land," he said.

Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip

Latest Headlines

Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police
World News // 1 hour ago
Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police
July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong briefly detained and questioned relatives of exiled pro-democracy dissident Nathan Law after a dawn raid on the family home Tuesday.
British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
World News // 3 hours ago
British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
July 11 (UPI) -- The wages of British workers continued to rise at a record annual pace in the March to May period as stubbornly high inflation and a tight labor market fueled demands for higher pay.
Volcano erupts in Iceland following days of seismic activity
World News // 5 hours ago
Volcano erupts in Iceland following days of seismic activity
July 11 (UPI) -- A minor volcanic eruption has begun in an uninhabited region Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula following days of seismic activity, officials said.
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, repeated accusations Tuesday that U.S. spy planes crossed into the North's territory and warned of a "very critical flight" over "repeated intrusions."
Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership
July 10 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday pushed for his country to gain entry into the European Union, in exchange for supporting Sweden's bid to become the newest member of NATO.
Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit
World News // 22 hours ago
Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit
July 10 (UPI) -- Australia and Germany struck a deal on Monday to strengthen ties between the two countries on defense and climate.
Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group chief days after failed mutiny
World News // 22 hours ago
Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group chief days after failed mutiny
July 10 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, just days after the latter staged a failed mutiny, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
World News // 22 hours ago
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
July 10 (UPI) -- Estimates from the Carmen well in the Norwegian waters of the North Sea show it may be the largest oil and gas discovery in a decade, energy company DNO said Monday.
At least 3 dead from heavy rain, mudslides in Japan
World News // 1 day ago
At least 3 dead from heavy rain, mudslides in Japan
July 10 (UPI) -- At least three people were dead and eight more missing after torrential rains slammed southwestern Japan on Monday.
Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip
World News // 1 day ago
Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip
July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continued to bump heads over Ukraine's admission into NATO and delivering cluster bombs to Kyiv in defense against Russia during a meeting Monday.
