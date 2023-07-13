Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 13, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat loses vote to become prime minister

By Clyde Hughes
Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat was denied becoming prime minister on Thursday in a Parliament vote. File Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE
Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat was denied becoming prime minister on Thursday in a Parliament vote. File Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from taking over as prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Thursday.

Pita's Move Forward Party won the most seats during national elections in May and formed a coalition with other minority parties to secure 312 seats in the 749-member parliament but failed to win over the military-backed Senate.

Advertisement

Despite being the lone candidate on Parliament's ballot on Thursday, Limjaroenrat won 324 votes, compared to 182 votes against him and 199 abstentions.

"I don't give up," Pita said in a Facebook post after the vote. "Let's go ahead and plan the strategy to gather the voices again. It is the greatest honor of my life to be nominated by the Congress as the 30th prime minister of the people."

A second vote is scheduled for July 19 and a third may take place the following day if a new leader is not selected then.

Members of the coalition government are likely to nominate their own candidate in at least one of the upcoming votes.

Pita and Move Forward have called for major reforms, including breaking up monopolies, ending military conscription, removing the military's influence from politics and amending a law that outlaws criticism of the monarchy.

Advertisement

Those who support the military have been steadfast against the coalition and their members selected by the military remained unified. In the meantime, the vote raises the possibility of public protests by voters who hoped for reforms with the election.

Former Prime Minister Prayuth Chang-ocha ruled Thailand for nine years after seizing power in a coup before losing May's election. Chang-ocha, a former commanding officer in the Royal Thai Army, said he would retire.

RELATED Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform

Read More

Burger King sandwich with 20 slices of cheese goes viral in Thailand Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers

Latest Headlines

Global crude oil demand could hit a record this year, the IEA says
World News // 1 hour ago
Global crude oil demand could hit a record this year, the IEA says
July 13 (UPI) -- The Paris-based International Energy Agency said Thursday it expects global crude oil demand to hit a record this year, though it was careful to add it was concerned about "persistent" economic woes.
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
July 13 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 20 Russian kamikaze drones and two cruise missiles Thursday. Officials in Kyiv reported injuries from falling debris despite the successful interceptions.
Man charged in South Africa parliament fire threatens to burn it again
World News // 2 hours ago
Man charged in South Africa parliament fire threatens to burn it again
July 13 (UPI) -- A man accused of setting a fire that caused extensive damage to South Africa's National Assembly in Cape Town threatened Thursday to attack the complex again unless it was moved to another city.
Kevin Spacey begins defense in sexual assault trial, says 'I'm a big flirt'
World News // 3 hours ago
Kevin Spacey begins defense in sexual assault trial, says 'I'm a big flirt'
July 13 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey called himself "a big flirt" during his sexual misconduct trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, admitting to "touching" one of his accusers but in a "romantic" way.
British junior doctors begin five day strike
World News // 4 hours ago
British junior doctors begin five day strike
July 13 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of junior doctors walked out of hospitals across England on Thursday at the start of an unprecedented five-day strike over pay with National Health Service leaders warning patients of disruption.
United Nations accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave
World News // 4 hours ago
United Nations accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave
July 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office on Thursday said that 87 people were found in a mass grave in Sudan.
British economic growth stagnating; electricity, gas production fell sharply in May
World News // 5 hours ago
British economic growth stagnating; electricity, gas production fell sharply in May
July 13 (UPI) -- Britain's economy contracted in May after growing slightly in April largely due to a decline in production output and fewer working days in the month due to the Coronation of King Charles III.
International Monetary Fund approves $3B bailout for Pakistan
World News // 6 hours ago
International Monetary Fund approves $3B bailout for Pakistan
July 13 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund has approved a bailout program valued at $3 billion for Pakistan to aid the Asian nation in surmounting an economic crisis that has been exasperated by last year's floods.
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
SEOUL, July 13 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile an "important stride" and vowed to conduct a series of "stronger military offensives" against the United States.
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden promised Ukraine in a major speech Wednesday that its Western allies "will not waver" in their support in Ukraine's fight against Russia following a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement