Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat loses vote to become prime minister

Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat was denied becoming prime minister on Thursday in a Parliament vote. File Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from taking over as prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Thursday. Pita's Move Forward Party won the most seats during national elections in May and formed a coalition with other minority parties to secure 312 seats in the 749-member parliament but failed to win over the military-backed Senate. Advertisement

Despite being the lone candidate on Parliament's ballot on Thursday, Limjaroenrat won 324 votes, compared to 182 votes against him and 199 abstentions.

"I don't give up," Pita said in a Facebook post after the vote. "Let's go ahead and plan the strategy to gather the voices again. It is the greatest honor of my life to be nominated by the Congress as the 30th prime minister of the people."

A second vote is scheduled for July 19 and a third may take place the following day if a new leader is not selected then.

Members of the coalition government are likely to nominate their own candidate in at least one of the upcoming votes.

Pita and Move Forward have called for major reforms, including breaking up monopolies, ending military conscription, removing the military's influence from politics and amending a law that outlaws criticism of the monarchy.

Those who support the military have been steadfast against the coalition and their members selected by the military remained unified. In the meantime, the vote raises the possibility of public protests by voters who hoped for reforms with the election.

Former Prime Minister Prayuth Chang-ocha ruled Thailand for nine years after seizing power in a coup before losing May's election. Chang-ocha, a former commanding officer in the Royal Thai Army, said he would retire.

