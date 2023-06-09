Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 9, 2023 / 6:23 PM

One year after decriminalization, Thailand's cannabis future looks hazy

By Thomas Maresca
1/10
Thailand decriminalized cannabis one year ago, but a cloud of uncertainty remains over the industry. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Thailand decriminalized cannabis one year ago, but a cloud of uncertainty remains over the industry. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

BANGKOK, June 9 (UPI) -- Dispensaries can be found on seemingly every corner of this bustling capital city, their neon-lit marijuana leaves beckoning customers as Thailand marks the one-year anniversary of becoming the first country in Asia to decriminalize cannabis.

More than 1.1 million citizens have registered to grow cannabis and nearly 5,000 shops, with names such as Four Twenty and Best Buds, have opened their doors throughout the country over the past year. But the industry remains under a cloud of uncertainty about its future -- a future that has grown even hazier in the wake of last month's election.

Advertisement

The progressive Move Forward Party, which won a stunning victory on May 14, already has proposed reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic in a move that has alienated some supporters and alarmed industry insiders.

"[Cannabis] is being used as a weapon in politics," said Chokwan "Kitty" Chopaka, a longtime legalization advocate and entrepreneur.

Advertisement

"Maybe I was bamboozled into thinking that [Move Forward] actually cared," Chokwan told UPI at her dispensary, Chopaka, near Bangkok's busy Asok intersection. "Unfortunately, as soon as they felt like they could gain older voters or the conservatives, it all changed. I'm actually more scared since the election."

Move Forward, under the leadership of 42-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, galvanized a younger generation of voters with an ambitious agenda that promised to rewrite the constitution, end military conscription and reform the lese-majeste law that makes it a crime to insult the king.

Since the election, however, the party has had to make concessions to draw support from more conservative factions as it attempts to form a government with Pita as prime minister.

RELATED Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform

Move Forward's largest coalition partner, the populist Pheu Thai party, campaigned on a strong anti-cannabis stance and promised to ban the recreational use of marijuana. The party traces its roots to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who led a brutal war on drugs before he was ousted in a 2006 coup.

"If [Move Forward] can form the government, I think it's a given that they will relist cannabis," Henning Glaser, a law professor at Thammasat University in Bangkok, told UPI. "Their coalition partners support it, and Pheu Thai is very conservative on this issue."

Advertisement

When cannabis was decriminalized last year, Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul focused on its medical benefits and touted it as a shot in the arm for the agricultural sector.

RELATED Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life

Thai authorities also picked up on it as a major tourism boost, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have eagerly marketed luxury spas offering cannabis oil massages and organic farm visits.

Lawmakers, however, failed to pass a proposed Cannabis Act to regulate the industry after decriminalization, leaving businesses to operate in a legal vacuum.

Alongside high-end cannabis lounges and carefully curated shops such as Chopaka, a huge number of street stalls and underground businesses have sprung up, creating a Wild West atmosphere that is helping to fuel opposition.

"The situation is not healthy because we didn't pass the cannabis bill in the parliament," Rattapon "Guide" Sanrak, another longtime activist and the co-founder of the pioneering dispensary Highland, told UPI.

"It's too easy to open and the regulation is very weak," he said. "There is oversupply and authorities cannot enforce the law."

The market has also been flooded with illegal imports, mainly from the United States, business owners say, causing prices to plunge and threatening growers' livelihoods.

Advertisement

"It's a huge amount and the quality is so low," Rattapon said. "It's hurting the growers, who invested a lot of money into equipment and electricity. When they finished their crops, they could not sell at the price that they expected."

The Move Forward Party has framed its position as a necessary move to stabilize the industry. The coalition's platform said it would "reclassify marijuana as a controlled substance" and implement new laws regulating and supporting its beneficial uses.

"The benefit of cannabis will always outweigh the disadvantage of having cannabis," party leader Pita said at a press conference last month. "For the shop owners, if you have followed the rules, if you did everything correctly, there will not be any impact on you. But we have a strong legal mandate to be able to control and slowly adjust Thai society, especially schoolchildren ... to the explosion of cannabis."

At the same time, there are questions about how much the government is going to be able to roll back the progress already made in an industry that is projected by some to be worth $9.6 billion by 2030.

Health Minister Anutin, who leads the election's third-largest vote-getter, the Bhumjaithai Party, remains the industry's biggest political cheerleader and has vowed that his party will not back down on pushing ahead with his signature policy.

Advertisement

Anutin, after casting his ballot while wearing a shirt decorated with marijuana leaves, picked up 71 seats in last month's election -- far more than anticipated and giving him some leverage in the Move Forward coalition's quest to control the 376 seats needed to form a government.

In the meantime, cannabis advocates around Thailand marked the one-year anniversary of decriminalization Friday by holding rallies against relisting cannabis as a narcotic and meeting with Move Forward Party officials to discuss policy options going forward.

"We don't want to see people going to jail for having one gram of cannabis," Rattapon said. "We will fight to have a balanced regulation -- not overregulated and not too weak."

Chokwan is working with advocates to draft a "people's version" of the Cannabis Act, which she said they will present to lawmakers when a new government is seated.

"That way, it can be said that it's not being used as a political weapon," she said. "It's not for one party or the other."

"But it takes time," Chokwan added, "I realized that being in this fight for cannabis is never-ending. And it always takes time to get people to understand."

Read More

Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize adult-use marijuana

Latest Headlines

Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as member of Parliament
June 9 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as a member of Parliament after receiving a pre-publication copy of a Privileges Committee report evaluating if he mislead Parliament about gatherings he held at D
Colombia reaches 6-month cease-fire deal with guerrilla group ELN
World News // 3 hours ago
Colombia reaches 6-month cease-fire deal with guerrilla group ELN
June 9 (UPI) -- A 6-month ceasefire starting August 3 was announced Friday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro and ELN Commander Antonio Garcia.
Russia will move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in early July, Putin says
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia will move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in early July, Putin says
June 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday confirmed that nuclear weapons would be deployed in Belarus after facilities to house them are finished in early July. It's the first nukes deployment outside Russia since 1991.
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
June 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian forces on the southern and eastern fronts as fallout from the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam continues.
Britain to waive oil and gas taxes should energy prices enter lower-for-longer climate
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain to waive oil and gas taxes should energy prices enter lower-for-longer climate
June 9 (UPI) -- A windfall tax on oil and gas production for North Sea operators would be suspended should crude oil and natural gas prices drop below a certain threshold for a sustained period, the British finance ministry said Friday.
Evacuations begin in Philippines as Mayon volcano simmers
World News // 7 hours ago
Evacuations begin in Philippines as Mayon volcano simmers
June 9 (UPI) -- Filipino crews started evacuating people around the Mayon volcano Friday as it moved closer to a possible eruption.
Activist Greta Thunberg graduates, ends school strikes but keeps fighting
World News // 7 hours ago
Activist Greta Thunberg graduates, ends school strikes but keeps fighting
June 9 (UPI) -- Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is graduating from high school and said Friday she no longer will hold her weekly school strikes demanding action on climate change.
Vatican: Pope Francis 'steadily improving' following abdominal surgery
World News // 7 hours ago
Vatican: Pope Francis 'steadily improving' following abdominal surgery
June 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is recovering normally, 'steadily improving' from abdominal surgery he had two days ago, according to the Vatican.
U.N. suspends food aid to Ethiopia, citing 'widespread food diversion'
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. suspends food aid to Ethiopia, citing 'widespread food diversion'
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s World Food Program says it is temporarily suspending food aid to Ethiopia due to widespread diversion of food. Food aid to children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and school meals programs will continue.
French President Emmanuel Macron visits victims of knife attack now in stable condition
World News // 8 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron visits victims of knife attack now in stable condition
June 9 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday that all four children stabbed in the Annecy attack are now in stable condition. A Syrian suspect remains in custody and it doesn't appear to be terrorism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
Ukrainian military clashes with Russian forces on southern, eastern fronts
Russian man killed in shark attack in Egyptian Red Sea resort
Russian man killed in shark attack in Egyptian Red Sea resort
Developer at center of Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment arrested
Developer at center of Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement