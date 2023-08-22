Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 6:45 AM

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin jailed for 8 years after return from exile

By Paul Godfrey
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets members of the Pheu Thai party, which he backs, and well-wishers Tuesday at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok on his return to Thailand after 15 years in exile. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets members of the Pheu Thai party, which he backs, and well-wishers Tuesday at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok on his return to Thailand after 15 years in exile. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Exiled former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand on Tuesday 15 years after fleeing corruption charges after he was ousted in a military coup.

Thaksin, who has spent most of his time abroad living in Dubai, announced his comeback on social media after a previously announced return on Aug. 10 was postponed to allow time for a medical.

Advertisement

"Tomorrow at 9 o'clock I would like to request permission to return to live in the land of Thailand and breathe the same air as my Thai brothers and sisters," Thaksin wrote in a Twitter post on Monday.

The 74-year-old, who touched down from Singapore at Bangkok's Don Muang International Airport as parliament sat to vote for a new prime minister, was detained and taken to the Supreme Court where he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Read More

Since departing the country in 2008, Thaksin's sentence has grown into a 12 year-term across at least three separate corruption cases by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office. Thaksin has always maintained that his legal woes are an effort by political opponents to neutralize him.

Advertisement

Given he has evaded the long arm of the Thai legal system for such an extended period of time, speculation is widespread that the manner of Tuesday's highly choreographed return suggests he has cut a deal that will see him serve only token jail time.

Thaksin might also possibly launch a bid for a royal pardon from King Vajiralongkorn with authorities at Bangkok Remand Prison where he is being held saying he can submit a petition immediately, although it can take up to two months to know if it will be successful.

In court he received a three-year sentence and a two-year sentence, to run concurrently, for a conflict of interest case involving the loaning of $114,400 to Myanmar in 2004 at a below-market rate of interest to enable it to purchase goods from his Shin Satellite company and abuse of power in establishing a lottery without legal authority.

The five-year term was for misconduct in relation to phone concessions and conflict of interest during his term in office which ran 2001 through September 2006 when he was deposed in a military coup while he was in New York attending a U.N. summit.

His return as parliament voted to select a new prime minister three months after elections failed to produce a clear winner, with the second-placed Pheu Thai Party that Thaksin has thrown his considerable weight behind leading efforts to form a government after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was unable to secure the premiership.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
World News // 16 minutes ago
U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations accused the Taliban in Afghanistan of being involved in at least 800 extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention of members of its former government in a report released Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Franklin moving slowly through Caribbean toward Hispaniola
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Franklin moving slowly through Caribbean toward Hispaniola
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Franklin was moving slowly through the Caribbean overnight Monday and into Tuesday, with forecasters expecting the system to hit Hispaniola on Wednesday with heavy and possibly dangerous rains.
North Korea plans to launch spy satellite this month, Japan says
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea plans to launch spy satellite this month, Japan says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- North Korea has informed Japan of its intent to launch a reconnaissance satellite into space between Thursday and Aug. 31, Tokyo said Tuesday, months after Pyongyang failed an earlier launch attempt.
Japan to begin gradual release of treated Fukushima wastewater Thursday
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan to begin gradual release of treated Fukushima wastewater Thursday
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Japan announced Tuesday that it will begin its gradual release of treated radioactive wastewater collected from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on Thursday as it seeks to continue decommission.
Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking local news during wildfire evacuations
World News // 12 hours ago
Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking local news during wildfire evacuations
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Facebook parent company Meta for blocking local news on its platforms as hundreds of wildfires force evacuations throughout Canada.
Domino's Pizza franchiser to declare bankruptcy, exit Russian market
World News // 12 hours ago
Domino's Pizza franchiser to declare bankruptcy, exit Russian market
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The franchiser that operates Domino's Pizza locations in Russia indicated Monday it is closing all of its outlets in the country, following other U.S.-based brands such as McDonald's and Starbucks.
Ecuador votes to stop future oil drilling in Amazon's Yasuni National Park
World News // 18 hours ago
Ecuador votes to stop future oil drilling in Amazon's Yasuni National Park
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ending a long and contentious fight, results from a weekend vote in Ecuador show the majority of those taking part voted in favor of a ban on future oil drilling in a national park in the Amazon.
Kim Jong Un inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-U.S. military drills begin
World News // 18 hours ago
Kim Jong Un inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-U.S. military drills begin
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a navy unit and inspected a cruise missile test aboard a warship, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday, as South Korea and the United States began their annual joint militar
'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
World News // 20 hours ago
'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Switzerland's MeteoSuisse reported another measure of record summer heat Monday when its weather balloon climbed to a record-high 17,400 feet before reaching what it calls the zero-degree line.
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
World News // 20 hours ago
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Shipping firm Cargill on Monday announced the maiden voyage of a new wind-powered cargo vessel that could support a 30% cut in fuel costs and help with decarbonization efforts in the maritime shipping industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio teen sentenced to life in prison in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend, friend
Ohio teen sentenced to life in prison in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend, friend
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
Hilary leaves flooded roadways, uprooted trees in southern California, Nevada
Hilary leaves flooded roadways, uprooted trees in southern California, Nevada
Tennessee lawmakers gather for special session on gun policy
Tennessee lawmakers gather for special session on gun policy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement