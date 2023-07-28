Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Russian-occupied village of Staromaiorske has been liberated. It was confirmed by a Russian-affiliated militia commander and also noted by a Russian war blogger. Photo courtesy of NATO/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Ukrainian military has liberated the Russian-occupied village of Staromaiorske in the country's southeast. "The 35th brigade and the Ariy territorial defense unit have fulfilled their task and liberated the village of Staromaiorske. Glory to Ukraine!" a soldier says in the video posted Thursday to Zelensky's Telegram channel. Advertisement

Zelensky posted a video praising the Ukrainian forces.

"I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you for the liberation of Staromaiorske. Congratulations again, guys!" Zelensky said.

Ukraine Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the village's liberation as well.

"Staromaiorske, Donetsk region -- released. Now our defenders continue to clear the settlement," Maliar wrote on Telegram.

She said Ukrainian forces are gradually moving forward and the fighting is harsh and intense.

Russian-affiliated militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky said Ukraine had retaken the village over several days, methodically shelling it, "knocking personnel out of their shelters and turning those shelters into piles of broken bricks."

Advertisement

Russian military blogger WarGonzo described Ukraine's victory in the village as troubling because Staromaiorske was an important Russian outpost on the front line.

The village had been under Russian occupation from the war's early months. Ukraine's 35th marines brigade said in a Facebook statement that the battle for the village "was difficult and long.

"Every centimeter of liberation is the price of superhuman effort," it said.

The blogger also reported Ukraine was attacking Russian forces with artillery to the north and east of Robotyne.

Ukraine's advance came as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported via Telegram that Russia shot down a drone trying to attack the city.

"At night, an attempt was made to attack [by] an enemy drone, which was shot down by the forces of the Ministry of Defense. No damage or casualties," Sobyanin said in the post.