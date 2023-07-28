Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2023 / 9:17 AM

Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske

By Doug Cunningham
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Russian-occupied village of Staromaiorske has been liberated. It was confirmed by a Russian-affiliated militia commander and also noted by a Russian war blogger. Photo courtesy of NATO/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Russian-occupied village of Staromaiorske has been liberated. It was confirmed by a Russian-affiliated militia commander and also noted by a Russian war blogger. Photo courtesy of NATO/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Ukrainian military has liberated the Russian-occupied village of Staromaiorske in the country's southeast.

"The 35th brigade and the Ariy territorial defense unit have fulfilled their task and liberated the village of Staromaiorske. Glory to Ukraine!" a soldier says in the video posted Thursday to Zelensky's Telegram channel.

Advertisement

Zelensky posted a video praising the Ukrainian forces.

"I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you for the liberation of Staromaiorske. Congratulations again, guys!" Zelensky said.

Ukraine Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the village's liberation as well.

"Staromaiorske, Donetsk region -- released. Now our defenders continue to clear the settlement," Maliar wrote on Telegram.

She said Ukrainian forces are gradually moving forward and the fighting is harsh and intense.

RELATED Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa

Russian-affiliated militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky said Ukraine had retaken the village over several days, methodically shelling it, "knocking personnel out of their shelters and turning those shelters into piles of broken bricks."

Advertisement

Russian military blogger WarGonzo described Ukraine's victory in the village as troubling because Staromaiorske was an important Russian outpost on the front line.

The village had been under Russian occupation from the war's early months. Ukraine's 35th marines brigade said in a Facebook statement that the battle for the village "was difficult and long.

RELATED U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones

"Every centimeter of liberation is the price of superhuman effort," it said.

The blogger also reported Ukraine was attacking Russian forces with artillery to the north and east of Robotyne.

Ukraine's advance came as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported via Telegram that Russia shot down a drone trying to attack the city.

"At night, an attempt was made to attack [by] an enemy drone, which was shot down by the forces of the Ministry of Defense. No damage or casualties," Sobyanin said in the post.

Read More

China provides warfare parts, helps Russia evade sanctions, U.S. intelligence says

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was joined by Russian and Chinese officials as he presided over a large-scale military parade featuring the regime's latest weapons, state-run media reported Friday.
Japan military chiefs push government to deliver on promised counterstrike capability
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan military chiefs push government to deliver on promised counterstrike capability
July 28 (UPI) -- Japanese military chiefs said Friday the country urgently needed a counterstrike capability amid what they said was the most dangerous security situation since World War Two and a "rapid tilt" in the China-Taiwan balance
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
July 28 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence said it warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that passing judicial reforms that sparked widespread protests would put the country at risk and embolden its enemies.
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
World News // 2 hours ago
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
July 28 (UPI) -- The State Department on Thursday issued a travel advisory in Haiti, ordering all non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible families to leave as well as avoiding travel to the island nation.
Singapore executes first woman since 2004
World News // 2 hours ago
Singapore executes first woman since 2004
July 28 (UPI) -- Singapore hanged a 45-year--old woman Friday for trafficking 1oz of heroin, the second person the city-state has executed for drug offenses this week and only the first woman since 2004.
U.S. blacklists Somalian ISIS financier for fueling terrorism in Africa
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Somalian ISIS financier for fueling terrorism in Africa
July 28 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned a Somali man accused of being the financier of his nation's branch of the Islamic State.
43 beached pilot whales euthanized in Australia after failed rescue attempt
World News // 20 hours ago
43 beached pilot whales euthanized in Australia after failed rescue attempt
July 27 (UPI) -- About 40 pilot whales had to be euthanized in Western Australia Thursday, after an intensive rescue effort failed to prevent them from beaching themselves.
France and Japan hold first-ever joint air force exercises
World News // 21 hours ago
France and Japan hold first-ever joint air force exercises
July 27 (UPI) -- The air forces of France and Japan held their first joint exercise with their pilots on Thursday in the Pacific Ocean with officials saying they have a joint interest in the region.
Lower second quarter energy prices hit Shell's profits hard
World News // 21 hours ago
Lower second quarter energy prices hit Shell's profits hard
July 27 (UPI) -- Energy company Shell on Thursday turned in a second quarter profit of $5.1 billion, sharply lower than first quarter levels because of a decline in commodity prices.
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
World News // 22 hours ago
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
July 27 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia would not rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative, instead offering to deliver food to six African nations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement