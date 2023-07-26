Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2023 / 2:46 AM

U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Tuesday announced a new weapons package for Ukraine that includes Black Hornet spy drones that are used for reconnaissance and target identification. File Photo by Lance Cpl. Julien Rodarte/Marine Corps/UPI
The United States on Tuesday announced a new weapons package for Ukraine that includes Black Hornet spy drones that are used for reconnaissance and target identification. File Photo by Lance Cpl. Julien Rodarte/Marine Corps/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine worth $400 million in weaponry and equipment that includes Black Hornet spy drones.

The package was announced Tuesday, and marks the first time the United States will supply Ukraine with the micro drones, which have been used in the theater since Norway and Britain furnished Kyiv with them in a donation unveiled last August.

Advertisement

The Norwegian-made micro drones, which weigh a little more than an ounce, are used for reconnaissance and target identification, and are easy to operate and difficult to detect, particularly in urban areas, Norway's Defense Minister has said.

The announcement comes a day after Teledyne FLIR Defense, the Norwegian company that makes the Black Hornet drones, said it has won a five-year contract worth nearly $94 million to provide the aerials to the U.S Army.

RELATED Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine

"The Black Hornet 3 gives warfighters up-to-the-minute situational understanding before and while they conduct missions," JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of FLIR Defense, said in a statement.

Along with the drones, the package announced Tuesday includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, as well as armored vehicles and other equipment.

Advertisement

The commitment represents the 43 drawdown of equipment from U.S. stockpiles for Ukraine since August of 2021.

RELATED Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact

It also comes a week after the Biden administration unveiled a package worth $1.3 billion for the United States' war-torn alley that will be provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which sees the Pentagon secure the weaponry and training from partners and companies rather than from U.S. stockpiles as with presidential drawdowns.

According to a release from the Pentagon, the United States as of Tuesday has committed more than $43 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.

In his statement announcing his authorization of the drawdown, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed to Russia's decision last to withdraw from the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which saw commercial food and fertilizer leave three key Ukrainian ports, which the Kremlin has continued to attack since.

RELATED U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali

"Russia could end this war at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine's cities and people," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. "Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

Advertisement

In his nightly address Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "grateful" for the package.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine
July 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen and former Marine who was detained in Russia in 2019 before being released in an April 2022 prisoner exchange has been wounded while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, according to the State Department.
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
World News // 14 hours ago
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
July 25 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Tuesday it was "impossible" for it to return to a deal allowing the free shipment of grain from Ukraine amid the war.
Two pilots killed as firefighting plane crashes while battling Greek wildfires
World News // 13 hours ago
Two pilots killed as firefighting plane crashes while battling Greek wildfires
July 25 (UPI) -- Wildfires throughout Greece have led a firefighting aircraft crashing on Tuesday on the Greek island of Evia, officials said.
Jill Biden says U.S. 'proud' to rejoin UNESCO in Paris speech
World News // 15 hours ago
Jill Biden says U.S. 'proud' to rejoin UNESCO in Paris speech
July 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden praised the work of UNESCO in Paris on Tuesday in a speech to the organization that the United States left during the Trump administration.
China dismisses Foreign Minister Qin Gang after just seven months in the job
World News // 16 hours ago
China dismisses Foreign Minister Qin Gang after just seven months in the job
July 25 (UPI) -- China dismissed Foreign Minister Qin Gang just seven months after being appointed to the post, state media reported Tuesday.
Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
World News // 17 hours ago
Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
July 25 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday as a British jury started deliberations on his fate as a nearly month-long trial drew to a close.
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
World News // 17 hours ago
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
A strengthening typhoon churning in the western Pacific Ocean is barreling toward the Philippines before it takes aim at Taiwan, Hong Kong and parts of southern China.
United Nations begins transferring oil from FSO Safer in Red Sea
World News // 17 hours ago
United Nations begins transferring oil from FSO Safer in Red Sea
July 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that work is underway to transfer one million barrels of oil off the supertanker FSO Safer to other vessels.
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
World News // 18 hours ago
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
July 25 (UPI) -- Extreme heat and blistering temperatures across the globe this month are a likely sign of worsening climate change, according to new analysis by World Weather Attribution.
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
World News // 18 hours ago
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
July 25 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency says mines its inspectors found near the site perimeter of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are a breach of safety standards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement