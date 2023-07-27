Trending
July 27, 2023 / 11:50 AM

Putin says Russia won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal; offers shipments to six African nations

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would not rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative while speaking at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg Thursday. Photo by Alexey Danichev/Sputnik/Kremlin pool/EPA-EFE
July 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow would not rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative, instead offering to directly deliver food to Russian allies in Africa.

Putin reiterated during remarks at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Form that his government would "refuse to extend" the grain deal that allowed Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products to be exported via the Black Sea after exiting the pact earlier this month.

He said Russia would implement "a more just system of resource distribution" as he pledged to offer free grain to six African nations.

"In the coming three or four months we would be ready to provide to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea up to 500,000 tons of grain each. We will ensure free shipping of these cargo," he said.

RELATED Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact

On Thursday, the Chairman of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, called on Moscow to rejoin the grain deal.

"The consequences affect the whole world, and especially Africa in socio-economic issues. So yes, we have to make this a priority. In fact, everything is a priority, if weapons are lowered there, there will be no problem. In the meantime, I think that the problem of cereals and fertilizers concerns everyone. We'll talk about it in St. Petersburg, we'll discuss it with Putin to see how we can restart this agreement," Assoumani said, according to the state-backed Russian RIA Novosti news agency.

Since withdrawing from the initiative, Russia has launched multiple strikes against shipping facilities near Odessa and along the Danube River. According to Ukrainian officials, the attacks had destroyed at least 60,000 tons of grain at the Chornomorsk port.

RELATED U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes

The decision to withdraw from the deal also drew condemnation from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who said "the most vulnerable will pay the highest price" as he credited the deal with lowering food prices by 23%.

Moscow has claimed the terms of the deal had not been fulfilled but Ukraine alleged that Russia took steps to deliberately end the pact.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Department, the GUR, said it had obtained an internal Russian document detailing a plan to sabotage the future implementation of the deal.

"The attempts by Ukrainians to use the Black Sea Initiative to continue the so-called 'Grain from Ukraine' program with the involvement of ships chartered along the line of the World Food Program have been stopped. The registration for such vessels took place only after the submission of written commitments not to participate in such actions," the document said according to the GUR.

Also on Tuesday, Britain's ambassador to the U.N., Barbera Woodward, said Prime Minster Rishi Sunak had shared intelligence with his Ukrainian counterparts suggesting the Russian government was considering attacks on civilian shipping.

"The Russian military may expand their targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities further, to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. Our information also indicates that Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports. We agree with the U.S. assessment that this is a coordinated effort to justify and lay blame on Ukraine for any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea," ambassador Woodward said.

Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities

