6 hurt in Russian air strikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway

July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight targeting civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa injuring at least six people and damaging apartments, cars and critical infrastructure. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 37 of 63 missiles and drones with falling debris and flying glass injuring a worker at an industrial facility, two civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, in a residential district of Odessa and two civilians in the resort town of Koblev, 37 miles to the east, Odessa regional military administration head Oleg Kiper said in a Telegram post. Advertisement

Residents of apartments on the second floor of a badly damaged building in Odessa described the blast from a missile strike as being similar to "an earthquake".

"Two people were injured. They suffered light injuries caused by glass. And the entire facade, all floors, everything was damaged. There may be problems with the elevators," the manager of an 18-story apartment building told Ukrinform.

The bombardment came as the Crimea peninsula came under drone attack and the Russian-installed administration was forced to shut a major highway and evacuate more than 2,000 people after a blaze tore through a munitions dump at a nearby military base.

Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov confirmed the fire and closure of the Tavrida Highway, which links the main cities on the peninsula but did not link the fire to the drones of which he said 18 had been downed by Russian air defenses.

"There was a fire on a military field. Investigators will find out the reasons," Aksyonov said.

No one has claimed responsibility so far. "We can neither confirm nor deny," Ukraine Defense Intelligence spokesman Andrii Yusov told Politico.

But according to Russian military bloggers, the fire could have been the result of strikes by Ukrainian-made Grim-2 or British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

The apparent tit-for-tat attacks come two days after Moscow vowed to retaliate over an explosion Monday on the Crimean Bridge linking Russia with Crimea that killed a husband and wife and injured their daughter.

Russia said it was holding Kyiv responsible for the apparent attack, the second in nine months after the structure was severely damaged in a deadly blast in October that killed three people.