Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2023 / 8:23 AM

6 hurt in Russian air strikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway

By Paul Godfrey
Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea were forced to shut the major arterial Tavrida Highway and evacuate more than 2,000 people on Wednesday after a fire at at a munitions depot on a nearby military base. File photo by EPA-EFE
Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea were forced to shut the major arterial Tavrida Highway and evacuate more than 2,000 people on Wednesday after a fire at at a munitions depot on a nearby military base. File photo by EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight targeting civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa injuring at least six people and damaging apartments, cars and critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 37 of 63 missiles and drones with falling debris and flying glass injuring a worker at an industrial facility, two civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, in a residential district of Odessa and two civilians in the resort town of Koblev, 37 miles to the east, Odessa regional military administration head Oleg Kiper said in a Telegram post.

Advertisement

Residents of apartments on the second floor of a badly damaged building in Odessa described the blast from a missile strike as being similar to "an earthquake".

"Two people were injured. They suffered light injuries caused by glass. And the entire facade, all floors, everything was damaged. There may be problems with the elevators," the manager of an 18-story apartment building told Ukrinform.

RELATED Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate

The bombardment came as the Crimea peninsula came under drone attack and the Russian-installed administration was forced to shut a major highway and evacuate more than 2,000 people after a blaze tore through a munitions dump at a nearby military base.

Advertisement

Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov confirmed the fire and closure of the Tavrida Highway, which links the main cities on the peninsula but did not link the fire to the drones of which he said 18 had been downed by Russian air defenses.

"There was a fire on a military field. Investigators will find out the reasons," Aksyonov said.

RELATED Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine

No one has claimed responsibility so far. "We can neither confirm nor deny," Ukraine Defense Intelligence spokesman Andrii Yusov told Politico.

But according to Russian military bloggers, the fire could have been the result of strikes by Ukrainian-made Grim-2 or British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

The apparent tit-for-tat attacks come two days after Moscow vowed to retaliate over an explosion Monday on the Crimean Bridge linking Russia with Crimea that killed a husband and wife and injured their daughter.

RELATED Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says

Russia said it was holding Kyiv responsible for the apparent attack, the second in nine months after the structure was severely damaged in a deadly blast in October that killed three people.

Latest Headlines

Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
World News // 2 hours ago
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain's inflation rate slowed sharply in June to its lowest level in 15 months due to lower fuel prices and food rising at a slower pace, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
World News // 3 hours ago
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state, has made a surprise trip to China where he met with Li Shangfu, the Asian nation's minister of defense.
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized military reservists' refusal to serve as a protest over his proposed judicial reforms, in his first appearance since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier is believed to have been detained in North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line from South Korea without authorization, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
World News // 19 hours ago
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union is sending firefighters and equipment to Greece as that country deals with a growing number of wildfires amid a record heat wave gripping the continent.
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
World News // 19 hours ago
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
July 18 (UPI) -- With record-high temperatures in China as a backdrop, U.S. special presidential envoy on climate John Kerry met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang about enhancing their cooperation on the issue of climate change.
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
July 18 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched six cruise missiles at Odessa, which is on Ukraine's southern coast with the Black Sea.
ICC cleared to proceed with investigation into Philippines 'war on drugs'
World News // 21 hours ago
ICC cleared to proceed with investigation into Philippines 'war on drugs'
July 18 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court's appeals chamber said on Tuesday that an investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte administration's war on crime can continue after the government criticized the proceedings.
British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal
World News // 22 hours ago
British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal
July 18 (UPI) -- A British mother of three serving a 28-month prison sentence for a late abortion during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 was freed Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement