Russia: Ukraine targets Moscow, Crimea with drone strikes

Russian officials on Monday said Ukraine conducted drone strikes overnight targeting Moscow and the illegally Kremlin-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russia Foreign Affairs Ministry/ Twitter

July 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine early Monday launched drone strikes, hitting two non-residential buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea, Russian officials said. Both of the attacks were announced by Russian officials on Telegram. Ukraine has yet to respond. Advertisement

In Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the two buildings were struck at about 4 a.m., causing little damage and zero casualties.

"All emergency services are on site," he said in the brief statement.

Russian state-run news agency TASS reports that fragments from one drone were found at 17th Komsomolsky Avenue while the second aerial vehicle hit a business center towner on Likhachev Avenue, shattering the windows of its 17th and 18th floors.

Russia's ministry of defense blamed the "terrorist attack" on Ukraine in a statement published to the social media platform, while saying it was able to foil the two unnamed aerial vehicles "by means of electronic warfare," which caused the drones to crash.

Kyiv also launched 17 drones targeting facilities in Crimea, the ministry of defense for Russia, which illegally annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, said, adding that all were destroyed, either by electronic warfare or the Kremlin's air defense capabilities.

Advertisement

Eleven of the drones crashed into the Black Sea and three landed on the peninsula, it said, with the other three presumably being destroyed by Russia's air defense.

Sergei Aksyonov, Russia's installed governor of the peninsula, confirmed 11 drones were brought down, but said an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy region of northeast Crimea was hit in the attack.

Debris from the aerials also damaged a private residence, he said.

Railway traffic on the Dzhankoy-Simferopol highway was temporary suspended because of the attack, and residents within a roughly 3-mile radius of the Dzhankoy strike were evacuated.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier this month, Russian officials said Ukraine launched five drones at Moscow, which caused flights to be diverted from Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport.