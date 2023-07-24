Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2023 / 4:43 AM

Russia: Ukraine targets Moscow, Crimea with drone strikes

By Darryl Coote
Russian officials on Monday said Ukraine conducted drone strikes overnight targeting Moscow and the illegally Kremlin-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russia Foreign Affairs Ministry/Twitter
Russian officials on Monday said Ukraine conducted drone strikes overnight targeting Moscow and the illegally Kremlin-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russia Foreign Affairs Ministry/Twitter

July 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine early Monday launched drone strikes, hitting two non-residential buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea, Russian officials said.

Both of the attacks were announced by Russian officials on Telegram. Ukraine has yet to respond.

Advertisement

In Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the two buildings were struck at about 4 a.m., causing little damage and zero casualties.

"All emergency services are on site," he said in the brief statement.

RELATED Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade

Russian state-run news agency TASS reports that fragments from one drone were found at 17th Komsomolsky Avenue while the second aerial vehicle hit a business center towner on Likhachev Avenue, shattering the windows of its 17th and 18th floors.

Russia's ministry of defense blamed the "terrorist attack" on Ukraine in a statement published to the social media platform, while saying it was able to foil the two unnamed aerial vehicles "by means of electronic warfare," which caused the drones to crash.

Kyiv also launched 17 drones targeting facilities in Crimea, the ministry of defense for Russia, which illegally annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, said, adding that all were destroyed, either by electronic warfare or the Kremlin's air defense capabilities.

Advertisement

Eleven of the drones crashed into the Black Sea and three landed on the peninsula, it said, with the other three presumably being destroyed by Russia's air defense.

Sergei Aksyonov, Russia's installed governor of the peninsula, confirmed 11 drones were brought down, but said an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy region of northeast Crimea was hit in the attack.

Debris from the aerials also damaged a private residence, he said.

RELATED CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet

Railway traffic on the Dzhankoy-Simferopol highway was temporary suspended because of the attack, and residents within a roughly 3-mile radius of the Dzhankoy strike were evacuated.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier this month, Russian officials said Ukraine launched five drones at Moscow, which caused flights to be diverted from Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport.

Read More

Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'

Latest Headlines

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen claims landslide in election U.S. calls "neither free nor fair"
World News // 1 hour ago
Cambodian strongman Hun Sen claims landslide in election U.S. calls "neither free nor fair"
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- July 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Cambodian People's Party swept to a lopsided victory on Sunday in an election the U.S. State Department slammed as "neither free nor fair."
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
World News // 2 hours ago
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
July 24 (UPI) -- The roof of a middle school gymnasium in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province has collapsed, killing at least 11 people, according to state-run news.
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
July 24 (UPI) -- Kiri Allan, New Zealand's minister of justice, has resigned after she was arrested Sunday night following a car crash in Wellington.
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
World News // 10 hours ago
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
July 23 (UPI) -- Nearly all of the votes have been counted in Spain's general election on Sunday and no party has won enough seats to establish an outright majority.
Israel begins debating judicial reform while Netanyahu is hospitalized
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel begins debating judicial reform while Netanyahu is hospitalized
July 23 (UPI) -- Israel's parliament has begun debating a controversial judicial reform bill on Sunday as the nation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a procedure to receive a pacemaker.
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
World News // 18 hours ago
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
July 23 (UPI) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Sunday that Poland is trying to annex Ukraine while he's had to restrain Wagner Group fighters from invading the country.
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
July 23 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Odessa killed at least one person while damaging a historic church protected by the United Nations.
Cambodia votes in one-sided election, with Hun Sen victory assured
World News // 1 day ago
Cambodia votes in one-sided election, with Hun Sen victory assured
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- July 22 (UPI) -- Cambodia headed to the polls on Sunday for an election choreographed to end with only one result: a victory for strongman Hun Sen, extending his nearly 40-year reign as prime minister.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive pacemaker
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive pacemaker
July 22 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial far-right leader of Israel, will be fitted with a pacemaker early Sunday as tens of thousands of his people protest his government.
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
July 22 (UPI) -- Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes have promoted the evacuation of about 3,500 people from hotels and private residences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman found dead from bear attack
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman found dead from bear attack
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement