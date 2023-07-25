Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2023 / 12:33 PM / Updated at 12:54 PM

Kremlin says it's 'impossible' to rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed Russian and Ukrainian agricultural exports to transit via the Black Sea with Turkey acting as guarantor. File Photo by Erdem Sahi/EPA-EFE
The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed Russian and Ukrainian agricultural exports to transit via the Black Sea with Turkey acting as guarantor. File Photo by Erdem Sahi/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Tuesday it was currently "impossible" for it to return to a deal allowing the free shipment of grain from Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to comments by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticizing Moscow's withdrawal from the so-called Black Se Grain Initiative, repeated assertions that the terms of the deal were not being properly fulfilled.

Advertisement

"Indeed, Mr. Guterres' letter once again outlined a certain plan of action and a promise that one day it would be possible to fulfill the Russian part of these agreements," he said. "Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to return to this deal because it is not being implemented."

Peskov, however, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "made it clear that Russia is ready to immediately resume the deal as soon as it is executed."

Advertisement

Guterres said on Monday that the termination of the grain deal would have far-reaching consequences under which "the most vulnerable will pay the highest price" as he urged Russia to return to the agreement.

The Russian government withdrew from the Initiative on July 17 and has since launched a series of sustained strikes on Ukrainian ports and grain storage facilities that have destroyed a total of 60,000 tons of grain that were slated for export, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Department, the GUR, on Tuesday, said it obtained a document stating that Russia took actions including targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure as "part of a single pre-developed plan" to disrupt the agreement.

RELATED U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali

"In general, the text of the document is devoted to the techniques that were employed to impede the implementation of the grain initiative and ultimately led to the termination of the agreement," the GUR said.

According to the GUR, the report said Russia was able to "effectively restrain the ships heading to Ukraine ports and significantly limited the volume of food experts from Ukraine, which in general prevented Kyiv from exporting about 20 million tons of cargo."

"The attempts by Ukrainians to use the Black Sea initiative to continue the so-called 'Grain from Ukraine' program with the involvement of ships chartered along the line of the World Food Program have been stopped. The registration for such vessels took place only after the submission of written commitments not to participate in such actions," the document stated, according to the GUR.

Advertisement

Britian's ambassador to the U.N., Barbera Woodward, also said Tuesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared intelligence with his Ukrainian counterparts suggesting Russia may expand its targeting of exports to civilian shipping.

"The Russian military may expand their targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities further, to include attacks against civilians shipping in the Black Sea. Our information also indicates that Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports. We agree with the U.S. assessment that this is a coordinated effort to justify and lay blame on Ukraine for any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea," Woodward said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Sunak about Russian attacks against the port city of Odessa.

Read More

IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes

Latest Headlines

Jill Biden says U.S. 'proud' to rejoin UNESCO in Paris speech
World News // 2 hours ago
Jill Biden says U.S. 'proud' to rejoin UNESCO in Paris speech
July 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden praised the work of UNESCO in Parison Tuesday during a speech to the organization that the United States dropped out of during the Trump administration.
China dismisses Foreign Minister Qin Gang after just seven months in the job
World News // 3 hours ago
China dismisses Foreign Minister Qin Gang after just seven months in the job
July 25 (UPI) -- China dismissed Foreign Minister Qin Gang just seven months after being appointed to the post, state media reported Tuesday.
Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
World News // 3 hours ago
Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
July 25 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday as a British jury started deliberations on his fate as a nearly month-long trial drew to a close.
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
World News // 3 hours ago
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
A strengthening typhoon churning in the western Pacific Ocean is barreling toward the Philippines before it takes aim at Taiwan, Hong Kong and parts of southern China.
United Nations begins transferring oil from FSO Safer in Red Sea
World News // 4 hours ago
United Nations begins transferring oil from FSO Safer in Red Sea
July 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that work is underway to transfer one million barrels of oil off the supertanker FSO Safer to other vessels.
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
World News // 4 hours ago
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
July 25 (UPI) -- Extreme heat and blistering temperatures across the globe this month are a likely sign of worsening climate change, according to new analysis by World Weather Attribution.
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
World News // 4 hours ago
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
July 25 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency says mines its inspectors found near the site perimeter of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are a breach of safety standards.
TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan
World News // 5 hours ago
TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan
July 25 (UPI) -- The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced a $2.87 billion investment into a new chip packaging plat, citing growth in the fast-evolving artificial intelligence market.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. nuclear sub harbors in Jeju Island
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. nuclear sub harbors in Jeju Island
July 25 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea late Monday, after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine took harbor in a South Korean naval base amid growing tensions on the peninsula.
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
July 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three Malian military officials accused of ushering the Russian mercenary Wagner Group into the West African nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement