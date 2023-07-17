Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2023 / 6:11 AM

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate

By Darryl Coote
1/2
A car drives on the Crimean Bridge May, 15, 2018, prior to its opening ceremony. On Monday morning, Russian officials said it came under attack by Ukraine, resulting in two people dead and a third injured. File Photo by Alexander Nemenov/EPA-EFE
A car drives on the Crimean Bridge May, 15, 2018, prior to its opening ceremony. On Monday morning, Russian officials said it came under attack by Ukraine, resulting in two people dead and a third injured. File Photo by Alexander Nemenov/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- A mother and father from Russia's Belgorod region were killed and their daughter was injured in an undescribed Monday morning incident on the strategically important Crimean Bridge, said Russian officials who blame Ukraine and vow to retaliate.

The cause of the parents' deaths and the halt in traffic on the Crimean Bridge that connects Russia with Ukraine's Kremlin-occupied Crimean Peninsula was not immediately clear, but Vladimir Konstantinov, chair of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, blamed it on "the terrorist regime in Kyiv."

Advertisement

"Our secretary of defense has promised strikes against criminal decision-making centers," he said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia's Ministry of Transportation reported that the bridge was damaged and that vehicle traffic has come to a halt but railway traffic was still able to function.

RELATED British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement

The bridge, also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge, was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, connecting Russia's Krasnodar region with the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin annexed four years prior.

Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the supposed attack, but Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Twitter that "all illegal structures used to deliver Russian instruments of mass murder are necessarily short-lived... regardless of the reasons for the destruction."

Advertisement

The victims of the bridge incident were identified by Belgorod Oblast Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov, who said on Telegram they were from Novooskolsky district and that the girl was only moderately injured.

RELATED Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus

Sergey Aksyonov, who is the Russia-appointed head of Crimea, instructed residents of the peninsula to not travel on the bridge and find other transportation routes.

According to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has launched a "criminal case of a terrorist attack" in connection to the bridge incident.

The ministry said in a statement that the apparent attack damaged a section of the bridge and killed two civilians and injured a third as they were attempting to cross the structure in a vehicle.

RELATED South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky

In October, three people died in an explosion on the bridge that severely damaged the structure.

Latest Headlines

South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- At least 40 people have died and nine more are still missing in South Korea after heavy rains, while President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday called for climate disaster readiness.
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
World News // 5 hours ago
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
July 17 (UPI) -- A Canadian firefighter battling a blaze in the Northwest Territories has died, officials said Sunday.
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
World News // 13 hours ago
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
July 16 (UPI) -- The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers.
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
World News // 15 hours ago
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
July 16 (UPI) -- Physicians released Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Sunday after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before, officials said.
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
World News // 16 hours ago
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
July 16 (UPI) -- The environmentalist group Futuro Vegetal said Sunday that its members had vandalized the $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie in Spain on Saturday.
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
World News // 17 hours ago
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
July 16 (UPI) -- Renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin died at her home over the weekend. She was 76.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
World News // 18 hours ago
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
July 16 (UPI) -- Longtime British politician Ben Wallace, who is currently serving as the country's defense secretary, said he will leave government service during the next cabinet reshuffling and will not run for reelection in Parliamen
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
July 15 (UPI) -- Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus, Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to drive a wedge been the mercenaries and their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
World News // 1 day ago
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement