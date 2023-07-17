Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine

Russia said Monday it was pulling out of a U.N.-brokered deal with Ukraine establishing 'no-fire' grain corridors out of the Black Sea that have allowed two of the world's great grain baskets to export wheat and other cereals for the past 12 months despite being at war. File photo by Gokhan Mert/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday it had terminated an agreement allowing Ukraine to ship out grain from its ports in the Black Sea. Announcing the cancelation hours before the latest in a series of extensions was due to expire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov held out the prospect that the agreement could be revived, the official TASS news agency reported. Advertisement

"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," Peskov.

"As soon as the Russian part [of the deal] is fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the implementation of this deal," Peskov added.

Russia reportedly has grown increasingly frustrated over unfair restrictions it believes are limiting its exports of grain and fertilizers, with the effect of also sabotaging the agreement's stated goal of getting grain to the countries that need it.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly rebuked the move on Twitter, pledging to find another way to get the grain to global markets.

"I strongly condemn Russia's cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN and Turkey's efforts.

"The EU is working to ensure food security for the world's vulnerable. 'EU Solidarity Lanes' will continue bringing agrifood products out of Ukraine and to global markets," wrote von der Leyen.

The deal under which Russia agreed to lift its sea blockade of Ukraine to allow it to export some 25 million tons of grain marooned at its Black Sea ports in exchange for Russia being permitted to continue its fertilizer exports, was initially put into place last July and was extended several times in increments of 120 days, but recent extensions had been cut in half.

The agreement was part of an effort to alleviate global shortages and stabilize soaring prices of wheat and other cereals -- affecting African countries in particular -- triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Peskov said Moscow's opposition to the latest extension of the grain deal had been expressed prior to an incident Monday that damaged the strategically important Crimean Bridge that links Russia with the partitioned Ukrainian region of Crimea and had no bearing on Moscow's decision.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who negotiated the most recent 60-day extension announced May 17, said he believed Russia's President Vladimir Putin did not really want to terminate the agreement and pledged to raise the matter by phone ahead of a Ankara-Moscow summit in August.