Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2023 / 8:51 AM

Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Russia said Monday it was pulling out of a U.N.-brokered deal with Ukraine establishing 'no-fire' grain corridors out of the Black Sea that have allowed two of the world's great grain baskets to export wheat and other cereals for the past 12 months despite being at war. File photo by Gokhan Mert/UPI
Russia said Monday it was pulling out of a U.N.-brokered deal with Ukraine establishing 'no-fire' grain corridors out of the Black Sea that have allowed two of the world's great grain baskets to export wheat and other cereals for the past 12 months despite being at war. File photo by Gokhan Mert/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday it had terminated an agreement allowing Ukraine to ship out grain from its ports in the Black Sea.

Announcing the cancelation hours before the latest in a series of extensions was due to expire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov held out the prospect that the agreement could be revived, the official TASS news agency reported.

Advertisement

"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," Peskov.

"As soon as the Russian part [of the deal] is fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the implementation of this deal," Peskov added.

RELATED Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'

Russia reportedly has grown increasingly frustrated over unfair restrictions it believes are limiting its exports of grain and fertilizers, with the effect of also sabotaging the agreement's stated goal of getting grain to the countries that need it.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly rebuked the move on Twitter, pledging to find another way to get the grain to global markets.

Advertisement

"I strongly condemn Russia's cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN and Turkey's efforts.

RELATED Turkey says Black Sea Grain deal extended for 60 days

"The EU is working to ensure food security for the world's vulnerable. 'EU Solidarity Lanes' will continue bringing agrifood products out of Ukraine and to global markets," wrote von der Leyen.

The deal under which Russia agreed to lift its sea blockade of Ukraine to allow it to export some 25 million tons of grain marooned at its Black Sea ports in exchange for Russia being permitted to continue its fertilizer exports, was initially put into place last July and was extended several times in increments of 120 days, but recent extensions had been cut in half.

The agreement was part of an effort to alleviate global shortages and stabilize soaring prices of wheat and other cereals -- affecting African countries in particular -- triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Ukraine secures World Bank assistance as data shows GDP dropped 29% in 2022

Peskov said Moscow's opposition to the latest extension of the grain deal had been expressed prior to an incident Monday that damaged the strategically important Crimean Bridge that links Russia with the partitioned Ukrainian region of Crimea and had no bearing on Moscow's decision.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who negotiated the most recent 60-day extension announced May 17, said he believed Russia's President Vladimir Putin did not really want to terminate the agreement and pledged to raise the matter by phone ahead of a Ankara-Moscow summit in August.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
World News // 8 minutes ago
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized military reservists refusing to serve as a protest over his proposed judicial reforms, in his first appearance since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
Kerry praises China's efforts on renewables, urges easing of coal plant expansion
World News // 1 hour ago
Kerry praises China's efforts on renewables, urges easing of coal plant expansion
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry started his three-day mission to China by praising the communist country for expanding renewables while urging them to end its building of new coal-fired plants.
China GDP growth slows in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades
World News // 1 hour ago
China GDP growth slows in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades
July 17 (UPI) -- China said Monday that economic growth slowed in the second quarter as the effects of an initial burst of growth unleashed by the reopening of the economy after COVID-19 faded.
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
World News // 3 hours ago
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
July 17 (UPI) -- A mother and father from Russia's Belgorod region were killed and their daughter was injured in an undescribed Monday morning incident that halted traffic on the strategically important Crimean bridge.
South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- At least 40 people have died and nine more are still missing in South Korea after heavy rains, while President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday called for climate disaster readiness.
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
World News // 9 hours ago
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
July 17 (UPI) -- A Canadian firefighter battling a blaze in the Northwest Territories has died, officials said Sunday.
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
World News // 16 hours ago
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
July 16 (UPI) -- The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers.
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
World News // 18 hours ago
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
July 16 (UPI) -- Physicians released Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Sunday after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before, officials said.
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
World News // 19 hours ago
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
July 16 (UPI) -- The environmentalist group Futuro Vegetal said Sunday that its members had vandalized the $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie in Spain on Saturday.
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
World News // 20 hours ago
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
July 16 (UPI) -- Renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin died at her home over the weekend. She was 76.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement