World News
July 15, 2023 / 4:52 PM

Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus

By Adam Schrader
Fighters of Wagner Group private military company deploy outside the Russian Southern Military District staff headquarters on June 24 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. File Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/ UPI
Fighters of Wagner Group private military company deploy outside the Russian Southern Military District staff headquarters on June 24 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. File Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/ UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus, Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to drive a wedge been the mercenaries and their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for Ukraine's State Border Service, said in a statement border guards continue to monitor the situation to understand the size and location of the incoming Wagner units.

Wagner forces last month had first taken over a military facility in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don before marching toward Moscow to protest Russian military leadership and its handling of the war in Ukraine but quickly withdrew from the southern stronghold after a deal was brokered.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Putin, brokered the deal with Prigozhin and said he would allow the Wagner boss to live in exile in Belarus. Prigozhin has since gone missing, with reports varying that he is in Belarus, Russia or elsewhere.

"As of now, the available information shows that separate groups of representatives of private military campaigns moving from Russia have been observed in Belarus," Demchenko said Saturday.

Belarus' Defense Ministry said Friday that Wagner mercenaries would be training Belarus' Armed Forces and later shared footage purporting to show Wagner instructors training Belarusian troops near Asipovichy in Belarus' Mogilev Oblast.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Russian news outlet Kommersant in an interview published Thursday that he met with Prigozhin and dozens of Wagner commanders on June 29. Retired Gen. Robert Abrams told ABC News this week that the meeting was likely "highly staged."

Putin said he offered Wagner troops the opportunity to serve under their immediate commander, known by the call sign "Seda," rather than under Prigozhin in an attempt to keep mercenaries together.

"And nothing would have changed for them. They would be led by the same person who had been their real commander all along," Putin said.

Putin claimed many of the Wagner commanders "nodded" in response to his offer in a likely bid to contrast Prigozhin to loyal men, according to the Institute for the Study of War -- a think tank based in Washington. Putin also bizarrely claimed the Wagner Group does not exist in Russia.

Latest Headlines

Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
World News // 3 hours ago
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly "doing well" after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday.
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
July 15 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Saturday is it checking into reports that a controversial intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week landed in its territorial waters, official media reported.
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
At least one person was injured and 125 homes were damaged just south of Ottawa, Canada, after severe storms spawned tornadoes and gusty winds.
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
July 14 (UPI) -- Michele Bullock has become the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia. She will begin a 7-year term as governor of the bank September 18.
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
World News // 1 day ago
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Friday it had pushed back a decision on whether to reverse its interim ban on Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of British gaming giant Activision by six weeks.
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
World News // 1 day ago
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's alcohol regulator has given retailers three months to halt sales of a Poland-supplied "Cosa Nostra" branded whiskey with a bottle in the shape of a Thompson sub-machine gun after ruling it glorified violence
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
July 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's U.N. envoy defended the regime's intercontinental ballistic missile launch this week, claiming it was an exercise in self-defense and blaming the United States for provoking tensions.
