South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol (L) attend their joint briefing following their meeting Saturday in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky said in a statement that he and Yoon are "discussing everything that is important for the normal and safe life of people, for the rules-based international order." Advertisement

"Meetings and the mutual understanding achieved created the emotional connection that helps us understand each other very quickly now during negotiations. And I am especially glad that you are in Ukraine with the first lady of the Republic of Korea," Zelensky told media after meeting with the Korean president.

After arriving in Kyiv, Yoon visited Bucha and Irpin, where Russian forces massacred civilians in early 2022.

Zelensky thanked the South Korean leader for supplying de-mining vehicles to Ukraine and raised the issue of Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported by Russian occupation forces.

"We must again give all Ukrainian children opportunity to live in safety, without war, torture, and violence. I am grateful to you, Mr. President, and the First Lady, to all your people for supporting our efforts for the sake of peace and security of our people, for the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also drew attention to South Korea's support for an international mechanism to prosecute war crimes by Russian occupation forces.

"Supporting the efforts of the International Criminal Court and recognized the need for special international procedures to punish Russian aggression is very important," he said.

Yoon, meanwhile, drew parallels between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the invasion of South Korea by North Korea in 1950 and expressed support for the Ukrainian peace formula that has been proposed by Zelensky.

"The Republic of Korea will become a loyal partner of Ukraine in supporting freedom, peace, and development. And in the future, we will become very reliable partners in supporting peace and freedom in the world," Yoon said.