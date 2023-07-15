Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2023 / 1:08 PM

South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol (L) attend their joint briefing following their meeting Saturday in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol (L) attend their joint briefing following their meeting Saturday in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said in a statement that he and Yoon are "discussing everything that is important for the normal and safe life of people, for the rules-based international order."

Advertisement

"Meetings and the mutual understanding achieved created the emotional connection that helps us understand each other very quickly now during negotiations. And I am especially glad that you are in Ukraine with the first lady of the Republic of Korea," Zelensky told media after meeting with the Korean president.

After arriving in Kyiv, Yoon visited Bucha and Irpin, where Russian forces massacred civilians in early 2022.

RELATED North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance

Zelensky thanked the South Korean leader for supplying de-mining vehicles to Ukraine and raised the issue of Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported by Russian occupation forces.

"We must again give all Ukrainian children opportunity to live in safety, without war, torture, and violence. I am grateful to you, Mr. President, and the First Lady, to all your people for supporting our efforts for the sake of peace and security of our people, for the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia," Zelensky said.

Advertisement

Zelensky also drew attention to South Korea's support for an international mechanism to prosecute war crimes by Russian occupation forces.

RELATED Russian general relieved of duties after criticizing military leadership

"Supporting the efforts of the International Criminal Court and recognized the need for special international procedures to punish Russian aggression is very important," he said.

Yoon, meanwhile, drew parallels between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the invasion of South Korea by North Korea in 1950 and expressed support for the Ukrainian peace formula that has been proposed by Zelensky.

"The Republic of Korea will become a loyal partner of Ukraine in supporting freedom, peace, and development. And in the future, we will become very reliable partners in supporting peace and freedom in the world," Yoon said.

RELATED Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles

Latest Headlines

Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly "doing well" after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday.
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
July 15 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Saturday is it checking into reports that a controversial intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week landed in its territorial waters, official media reported.
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
At least one person was injured and 125 homes were damaged just south of Ottawa, Canada, after severe storms spawned tornadoes and gusty winds.
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
July 14 (UPI) -- Michele Bullock has become the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia. She will begin a 7-year term as governor of the bank September 18.
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
World News // 1 day ago
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Friday it had pushed back a decision on whether to reverse its interim ban on Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of British gaming giant Activision by six weeks.
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
World News // 1 day ago
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's alcohol regulator has given retailers three months to halt sales of a Poland-supplied "Cosa Nostra" branded whiskey with a bottle in the shape of a Thompson sub-machine gun after ruling it glorified violence
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
July 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's U.N. envoy defended the regime's intercontinental ballistic missile launch this week, claiming it was an exercise in self-defense and blaming the United States for provoking tensions.
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
SEOUL, July 14 (UPI) -- South Korea slapped sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities in response to the regime's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
World News // 1 day ago
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
July 14 (UPI) -- A collection of 38 flower drawings by botanical artist Simon Taylor that were vital to the development of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London are at risk of leaving Britain, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eli Lilly agrees to buy weight-loss drugmaker Versanis for nearly $2 billion
Eli Lilly agrees to buy weight-loss drugmaker Versanis for nearly $2 billion
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement