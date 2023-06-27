Italy condemns tourist who carved love note into Colosseum walls

A man who was filmed carving a love note into the walls of the Colosseum in Rome has been condemned by officials in Italy as authorities seek to find him. Photo courtesy of Gennaro Sangiuliano/Twitter

June 27 (UPI) -- A man who was filmed carving a love note into the walls of the Colosseum in Rome has been condemned by officials in Italy as authorities seek to find him. The man, who has not yet been identified, was seen carving the words "Ivan + Hayley 23" into a restored wall of the ancient amphitheater in a video uploaded to YouTube. Advertisement

"Are you [expletive] serious man? That's [expletive] up man," a voice is heard saying in the video as the man smiles.

Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano described the incident as "serious" and called for the man to face criminal penalties in a statement on Twitter.

"I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée," Sangiuliano said.

"I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws."

Alfonsina Russo, the director of the ancient site, told The Times of London that the wall the man defaced was built around 1840 as part of a restoration effort and that police are seeking to track the man down.

The man could face a fine of about $16,424 or a prison sentence if convicted, according to The Art Newspaper.

