Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 27, 2023 / 9:04 PM

Klimt's 'last masterpiece' most valuable artwork ever sold in European auction

By Adam Schrader
1/2
The last painting by renowned Austrian symbolist Gustav Klimt broke records Tuesday when it sold at an auction in London for $108.4 million -- making it the most valuable artwork ever sold at an auction in Europe. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's
The last painting by renowned Austrian symbolist Gustav Klimt broke records Tuesday when it sold at an auction in London for $108.4 million -- making it the most valuable artwork ever sold at an auction in Europe. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's

June 27 (UPI) -- The last painting by renowned Austrian symbolist Gustav Klimt broke records Tuesday when it sold at an auction in London for $108.4 million -- making it the most valuable artwork ever sold at an auction in Europe.

The painting, titled in English as Lady With A Fan, was still standing on an easel in Klimt's studio when the artist died unexpectedly in February 1918.

Advertisement

Described as the painter's "last masterpiece," it depicts a young woman holding a fan before a backdrop of floral and mythological iconography. The work is inspired by Chinese motifs, including the symbols of the phoenix and lotus blossoms with patterns that show an appreciation for Japanese woodblock prints.

The painting was sold by Sotheby's after a lengthy battle between four bidders, three of whom were in the room, during the auction house's Modern & Contemporary Evening Sale. The artwork ultimately went to Patti Wong, bidding on behalf of a collector in Hong Kong.

RELATED Google celebrates sculptor Magdalena Abakanowicz's 93rd birthday with a Doodle

The auction house had anticipated that Lady With A Fan would sell for about $80 million. It was last on the market in 1994 when it sold at Sotheby's in New York for $11.6 million.

Advertisement

Beyond being the most valuable artwork ever sold in a European auction, the sale was also the second-highest price for a portrait from any era sold at an auction globally and passed the previous auction record for Klimt.

The previous highest price for a Klimt work at auction was $104.6 million for Birch Forest from the Paul G. Allen Collection sold last year in New York.

RELATED Thom Yorke to exhibit paintings with Stanley Donwood, showing Radiohead's art world ties

The most expensive painting ever sold at an auction globally remains Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi, a portrait of Jesus, that sold at Christie's auction house in New York in 2017 for $450 million.

In 2020, a gallery in Italy confirmed that a painting discovered behind its walls is an authentic Klimt work. It was found partially concealed by a black trash bag at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art gallery in Piacenza by gardeners cleaning ivy off an external wall.

RELATED Thieves who stole Warhol, Pollock paintings and sports memorabilia face federal charges

Latest Headlines

Alcohol won't be served at stadiums for 2024 Paris Olympics, except in VIP areas
World News // 3 hours ago
Alcohol won't be served at stadiums for 2024 Paris Olympics, except in VIP areas
June 27 (UPI) -- Alcohol will not be served to fans at stadiums during the Paris Olympics in 2024 with the exception of VIPs in areas that are catered.
Korean cosmetics firm to use genetic testing to customize skincare
World News // 7 hours ago
Korean cosmetics firm to use genetic testing to customize skincare
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading cosmetics maker, Amorepacific, said it will offer beauty consulting and products based on direct-from-consumer genetic testing.
British medical group backs doctors' strike as nurses' walkout fizzles after too few vote
World News // 10 hours ago
British medical group backs doctors' strike as nurses' walkout fizzles after too few vote
June 27 (UPI) -- The British Medical Association membership backed a two-day strike by National Health Services consultants on Tuesday for their quest for a pay increase.
WHO: Up to 36 million people in Europe may have long COVID
World News // 8 hours ago
WHO: Up to 36 million people in Europe may have long COVID
June 27 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization believes that up to 36 million people in Europe may have developed long COVID since the outbreak of the global pandemic, according to WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge.
3 European online travel companies commit to quick flight cancellation refunds
World News // 8 hours ago
3 European online travel companies commit to quick flight cancellation refunds
June 27 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that three online travel companies had agreed to issue refunds for cancelled flights within 14 days.
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
World News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
June 27 (UPI) -- The British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said Ukraine has recaptured territory it lost in 2014 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed overall advances in Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive.
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
World News // 13 hours ago
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
June 27 (UPI) -- Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Tuesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin has landed in Belarus.
No end in sight for rate hikes as ECB battles 'persistent' inflation in eurozone
World News // 11 hours ago
No end in sight for rate hikes as ECB battles 'persistent' inflation in eurozone
June 27 (UPI) -- European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde signaled Tuesday that interest rates in the eurozone will continue to rise to combat "too high" inflation that was in danger of becoming embedded in the 20-country bloc.
Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
World News // 15 hours ago
Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- Japan will reinstate South Korea on its "white list" of preferred trade partners after a four-year absence, trade officials from both countries announced Tuesday, in the latest sign of warming relations.
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
World News // 20 hours ago
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
June 27 (UPI) -- European lawmakers blacklisted seven Iranian officials on Monday over committing human rights abuses against protesters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement