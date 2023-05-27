Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2023 / 6:35 PM

Climate activists who smeared paint on case protecting Degas sculpture indicted

By Adam Schrader
The two climate activists who smeared paint on the case protecting Edgar Degas' sculpture Little Dancer, Age Fourteen have been indicted by a grand jury, despite the work being undamaged. Photo courtesy of National Gallery of Art
The two climate activists who smeared paint on the case protecting Edgar Degas' sculpture Little Dancer, Age Fourteen have been indicted by a grand jury, despite the work being undamaged. Photo courtesy of National Gallery of Art

May 27 (UPI) -- The two climate activists who smeared paint on the case protecting one of the most famous sculptures in modern art history housed at the National Gallery of Art in April have been indicted by a grand jury, despite the work being undamaged.

Timothy Martin and Joanna Smith were indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., and charged with conspiracy "to commit an act against the United States" by smearing red paint on the case and floor around the work Little Dancer, Age Fourteen by the French artist Edgar Degas, court records show.

Advertisement

Martin and Smith, members of the climate group Declare Emergency, were also charged with "Injury to National Gallery of Art Property," a violation of 40 U.S. Code § 6303.

The penal code reads that it is unlawful to damage exhibits, including walls, at the museum.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that Martin and Smith both self-surrendered to authorities on Friday.

Kaywin Feldman, the museum's director, released a video statement after the protest on April 27 in which she said the sculpture was removed for evaluation.

Advertisement

Prosecutors alleged that Martin and Smith caused $2,400 in damage to the exhibit's protective plexiglass and flooring.

If convicted, Martin and Smith face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Read More

NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest Former House speaker unveils portrait at Capitol, urges debt crisis resolution Florida police attempt to wrangle alligator, discover it's made of sand

Latest Headlines

Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been subject to legal scrutiny for alleged abuse of office and other scandals for nearly a decade, has been impeached and removed from office pending a state Senate trial.
Native American teen sues Oklahoma school over sacred eagle plume fight
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Native American teen sues Oklahoma school over sacred eagle plume fight
May 27 (UPI) -- A Native American teen has filed a lawsuit against an Oklahoma school district after school officials tried removing her sacred eagle plume during her graduation ceremony.
Fla. deputy charged after dropped stun gun ignites fire, injures man
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fla. deputy charged after dropped stun gun ignites fire, injures man
May 27 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have charged a Florida sheriff's deputy whose dropped stun gun ignited a fire that severely burned a man last year.
Kamala Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver West Point graduation address
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver West Point graduation address
May 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made history Saturday when she became the first woman to deliver the graduation address for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
No debt limit deal yet but McCarthy 'hopeful' of Saturday agreement
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
No debt limit deal yet but McCarthy 'hopeful' of Saturday agreement
May 27 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he is hopeful of reaching a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default as early as Saturday.
Family of Calif. man killed by Walgreens security guard files wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Family of Calif. man killed by Walgreens security guard files wrongful death suit
May 27 (UPI) -- The family of Banko Brown, a transgender Black man who was shot dead by a security guard outside a San Francisco Walgreens, has filed a wrongful death suit against the pharmacy chain and the guard involved.
Thousands rally for striking WGA workers in downtown Los Angeles
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Thousands rally for striking WGA workers in downtown Los Angeles
May 27 (UPI) -- A rally staged by several unions drew thousands to downtown Los Angeles on Friday in support of members of the Writers Guild of America, who are striking for better contracts.
Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
Memorial Day holiday plans by residents of the High Plains from west Texas to the Dakotas could be complicated by storms this weekend, forecasters said Saturday.
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
May 27 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company has filed a motion asking a federal court to reject a bid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking to remove the judge overseeing its lawsuit against the governor.
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
May 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the state's former governor misappropriated $50 million in funds that had been provided by the American Rescue Plan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
No debt limit deal yet but McCarthy 'hopeful' of Saturday agreement
No debt limit deal yet but McCarthy 'hopeful' of Saturday agreement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement