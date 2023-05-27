Climate activists who smeared paint on case protecting Degas sculpture indicted

May 27 (UPI) -- The two climate activists who smeared paint on the case protecting one of the most famous sculptures in modern art history housed at the National Gallery of Art in April have been indicted by a grand jury, despite the work being undamaged.
Timothy Martin and Joanna Smith were indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., and charged with conspiracy "to commit an act against the United States" by smearing red paint on the case and floor around the work Little Dancer, Age Fourteen by the French artist Edgar Degas, court records show.