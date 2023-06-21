Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 7:19 PM

After Customs seizure, U.S. returns 'priceless' ancient coins to Greece

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations, representatives from Greece and the National Hellenic Museum conduct the largest repatriation of ancient coins to Greece. Photo courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations, representatives from Greece and the National Hellenic Museum conduct the largest repatriation of ancient coins to Greece. Photo courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

June 21 (UPI) -- The United States has returned dozens of stolen ancient coins to Greece in what is the largest collection of its kind to be intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and repatriated.

Homeland Security Investigations returned the 51 Greek coins to representatives from Greece and the National Hellenic Museum in a repatriation ceremony in Chicago, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou, Consul General Emmanuel Koubarakis and Consul Georgia Tasiopoulou were among the guests to receive the repatriated coins in last week's event.

"This is a successful example of how when we join forces, we can make miracles," said Papadopoulou.

RELATED Delaware customs agents seize 14 ounces of poppy pods

"As these coins get back to Greece where they belong, I'm sure it will make an exciting, powerful display as part of our culture, as part of our shared identity and as part of our close relationship with the United States."

The ancient Greek coins were seized by CBP during four separate shipments as they entered the United States, after the shippers and consignees were unable to provide proper documentation of ownership.

"Trafficking in antiquities is a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise, but when traffickers steal these antiquities from a country, they're robbing from the cultural heritage of a nation -- solely for their potential to generate profit," said HSI Chicago special agent in charge R. Sean Fitzgerald.

Advertisement

"It is often extremely difficult to put a specific monetary value on an ancient historical coin," Fitzgerald added. "That notwithstanding, as tokens of the world's oldest democracy, Greece's cultural property -- in HSI's view -- is considered priceless."

Since 2007, HSI investigations have helped repatriate more than 20,000 objects, including paintings, statues, coins and manuscripts to more than 40 countries as part of its Cultural Property, Art and Antiquities program.

The CPAA program works to improve international relations by returning "looted cultural heritage and stolen artwork."

RELATED Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck

In fiscal year 2022, CPAA repatriated religious artifacts and architectural drawings stolen from Jewish communities during the Holocaust, to 15 countries, including France, India, Iraq, Italy, and Mali.

Read More

Harris announces $100M initiative to fight climate change, arms smuggling in Caribbean

Latest Headlines

John Durham: FBI's rationale for launching Trump-Russia probe 'seriously flawed'
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
John Durham: FBI's rationale for launching Trump-Russia probe 'seriously flawed'
June 21 (UPI) -- The FBI's reasons for launching an investigation into former president Donald Trump's supposed ties to Russia were "seriously flawed," special counsel John Durham told House lawmakers Wednesday.
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
June 21 (UPI) -- The Republican-majority U.S. House will vote Wednesday on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Speculation on exchange traded fund for cryptocurrency lifts Bitcoin
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Speculation on exchange traded fund for cryptocurrency lifts Bitcoin
June 21 (UPI) -- Bitcoin climbed above $30,000 Wednesday, after investment firm BlackRock filed notice of an intention to open an exchange traded fund for the cryptocurrency.
Capitol rioter who stunned police officer gets more than 12 years in prison
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Capitol rioter who stunned police officer gets more than 12 years in prison
June 21 (UPI) -- A Donald Trump supporter who used a stun gun on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection yelled "Trump won" after being sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.
Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
June 21 (UPI) -- Samples taken from an Idaho murder scene last year contain a match to DNA taken from the cheek of suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to court documents.
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
June 21 (UPI) -- The Ninth International Day of Yoga took place on Wednesday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part with hundreds of others outside of U.N. headquarters in New York.
Nova Bus to phase out U.S. manufacturing, refocus on Canada
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nova Bus to phase out U.S. manufacturing, refocus on Canada
June 21 (UPI) -- Electric bus company Nova Bus announced Wednesday it will end its vehicle production in the United States by 2025 and refocus its efforts around its facilities in Canada's Quebec province, where the company is based.
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
June 21 (UPI) -- GOOD Meat, the meat division of Eat Just, and UPSIDE announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the companies to sell cultivated meat in the U.S.
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. senators invited executives from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Public Investment Fund to testify as part of a hearing, examining the parties' agreement to join forces, the elected officials said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement