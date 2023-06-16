Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2023 / 10:56 AM

Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck

By Doug Cunningham
Migrants wait for buses to take them from Kalamata port to a migrant reception facility in Malakasa, Greece, on Friday. Photo by Yannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE
Migrants wait for buses to take them from Kalamata port to a migrant reception facility in Malakasa, Greece, on Friday. Photo by Yannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- The Greek coast guard searched the Aegean Sea on Friday in the third and final day of an effort to find hundreds of missing migrants from a shipwreck that killed 78. Some 104 survivors had been rescued.

The Hellenic Coast Guard said in a statement that nine Egyptian men who had distinct roles in transporting the migrants from the capsized vessel were arrested for illegal entry into the country and for illegal trafficking of foreigners.

Advertisement

The search-and-rescue operation was looking for survivors 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos, under the coordination of the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

"Hopes of finding survivors are fading each minute after this tragic sinking, but the search must continue," said Stella Nanou of the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR. She said broadcast images and survivor accounts suggested "hundreds were aboard".

Advertisement

As many as 650 migrants may have been onboard when the boat capsized Wednesday in the Aegean Sea. Survivors estimated that close to 700 people were onboard.

Ilias Siakantaris, a Greek government spokesman, told Greek TV that the coast guard had used a rope on the crowded fishing vessel to "steady themselves." He denied that any mooring rope was used, suggesting there was no towing of the boat.

But according to local Kalamata port official Tasos Polychronopoulos , a 24-year-old Syrian who witnessed it, told him, "The coast guard boat tied them with some rope and tried to tow them to the left. For an unknown reason the boat veered to the right and suddenly sank."

RELATED Nearly 3,700 migrants at sea rescued off coast of Libya, taken to Italy

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement Friday that the shipwreck "underscores the need to investigate people smugglers and human traffickers and ensure they are brought to justice."

The Greek Shipping Ministry said the fishing vessel carrying the migrants did not request any assistance from the coast guard.

The ministry said an English-speaking man on board the boat using a satellite phone said the vessel was not in any danger and needed no help other than food and water, adding they wanted to continue on to Italy.

Advertisement

Food and water was provided to the migrant boat, which had departed from Libya.

The Greek Shipping Ministry statement said it learned at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday that the boat developed an engine malfunction and stopped moving. At 2:04 a.m. the fishing vessel was spotted by the coast guard turning right, then there was a sharp left bank that overturned the vessel.

An American cruise ship, the Celebrity Beyond, was among many vessels responding to the scene of the sinking. It was headed to Naples, Italy, from Athens, Greece when the distress call came and the ship changed course.

A passenger on board told UPI the ship stayed in the area for about six hours before being released. The captain made an announcement about the stop and mentioned the rescue of survivors, but passengers were not given details.

A spokeswoman for Celebrity Cruises, which is owned by Miami-based Royal Caribbean, declined to comment on the ship's role in responding to the tragedy.

Read More

More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon Italian coast guard and navy saves 1,500 migrants from Mediterranean in 24 hours

Latest Headlines

United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo
World News // 15 minutes ago
United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo
June 16 (UPI) -- National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Friday with two Asian counterparts in Tokyo, where the leaders agreed to expand their military cooperation in the region in response to increased Chinese aggressions.
Kyiv targeted with Russian missile strikes as African leaders visit on peace mission
World News // 3 hours ago
Kyiv targeted with Russian missile strikes as African leaders visit on peace mission
June 16 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was targeted by Russian missiles trikes as a peace delegation of African leaders visited the city Friday as part of an initiative to try to end the 16-month-long conflict
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies following Tour de Suisse crash
World News // 1 hour ago
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies following Tour de Suisse crash
June 16 (UPI) -- Bahrain Victorious Swiss team cyclist Gino Mader died Friday from injuries suffered in a Thursday crash during the Tour de Suisse race.
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
World News // 4 hours ago
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite Internet is helping to fill digital deserts, but roughly half the world's population still lacks online access as many remain priced out.
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
World News // 2 hours ago
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
June 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Bill Gates in Beijing on Friday saying the co-founder of Microsoft was the "first American friend" he had met in the capital this year.
Pope Francis discharged from hospital following surgery
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis discharged from hospital following surgery
June 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on Friday, a little more than a week after the 86-year-old was admitted for abdominal surgery to repair a hernia that was causing him pain.
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's military has salvaged part of the rocket used by North Korea in last month's failed attempt to launch its first spy satellite, officials announced Friday.
West Darfur governor assassinated as Sudan's war enters third month
World News // 8 hours ago
West Darfur governor assassinated as Sudan's war enters third month
June 15 (UPI) -- The governor of Sudan's West Darfur has been killed, with the warring sides in the African nation's bloody conflict trading blame for the assassination.
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch
SEOUL. June 16 (UPI) -- A U.S nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea on Friday, Seoul's Defense Ministry said, one day after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea.
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
World News // 14 hours ago
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
June 15 (UPI) -- A bus full of seniors headed to a casino crashed with a semi-truck on Thursday, leaving at least 15 people dead in Canada, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement