Migrants wait for buses to take them from Kalamata port to a migrant reception facility in Malakasa, Greece, on Friday. Photo by Yannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- The Greek coast guard searched the Aegean Sea on Friday in the third and final day of an effort to find hundreds of missing migrants from a shipwreck that killed 78. Some 104 survivors had been rescued. The Hellenic Coast Guard said in a statement that nine Egyptian men who had distinct roles in transporting the migrants from the capsized vessel were arrested for illegal entry into the country and for illegal trafficking of foreigners.

The search-and-rescue operation was looking for survivors 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos, under the coordination of the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

"Hopes of finding survivors are fading each minute after this tragic sinking, but the search must continue," said Stella Nanou of the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR. She said broadcast images and survivor accounts suggested "hundreds were aboard".

As many as 650 migrants may have been onboard when the boat capsized Wednesday in the Aegean Sea. Survivors estimated that close to 700 people were onboard.

Ilias Siakantaris, a Greek government spokesman, told Greek TV that the coast guard had used a rope on the crowded fishing vessel to "steady themselves." He denied that any mooring rope was used, suggesting there was no towing of the boat.

But according to local Kalamata port official Tasos Polychronopoulos , a 24-year-old Syrian who witnessed it, told him, "The coast guard boat tied them with some rope and tried to tow them to the left. For an unknown reason the boat veered to the right and suddenly sank."

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement Friday that the shipwreck "underscores the need to investigate people smugglers and human traffickers and ensure they are brought to justice."

The Greek Shipping Ministry said the fishing vessel carrying the migrants did not request any assistance from the coast guard.

The ministry said an English-speaking man on board the boat using a satellite phone said the vessel was not in any danger and needed no help other than food and water, adding they wanted to continue on to Italy.

Food and water was provided to the migrant boat, which had departed from Libya.

The Greek Shipping Ministry statement said it learned at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday that the boat developed an engine malfunction and stopped moving. At 2:04 a.m. the fishing vessel was spotted by the coast guard turning right, then there was a sharp left bank that overturned the vessel.

An American cruise ship, the Celebrity Beyond, was among many vessels responding to the scene of the sinking. It was headed to Naples, Italy, from Athens, Greece when the distress call came and the ship changed course.

A passenger on board told UPI the ship stayed in the area for about six hours before being released. The captain made an announcement about the stop and mentioned the rescue of survivors, but passengers were not given details.

A spokeswoman for Celebrity Cruises, which is owned by Miami-based Royal Caribbean, declined to comment on the ship's role in responding to the tragedy.