Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2023 / 1:28 PM

Canada's supreme court upholds U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

By Simon Druker
1/2
The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday upheld the Safe Third Country Agreement the country shares with the United States, declaring it is constitutional. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday upheld the Safe Third Country Agreement the country shares with the United States, declaring it is constitutional. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday upheld the Safe Third Country Agreement the country shares with the United States, declaring it is constitutional.

The nine-judge panel voted unanimously in favor of cementing the legislation, which stipulates refugee claimants must request protection in the first safe country they arrive in, unless they qualify for an exception.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had not commented publicly on the decision as of 12:30 p.m. EDT, which amounts to a victory for his government.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has also yet to issue a comment.

Oral arguments in the case took place in October.

The ruling means Canadian officials can continue to turn back those seeking to claim refugee status in the country that are arriving across the shared U.S. land border.

Anyone crossing a legal entry point is deemed not eligible for refugee protection in Canada as they would have already reached the United States.

RELATED U.N.: 110M displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses

The STCA was first signed in 2002 and came into effect in 2004.

It was modified in March and "helps both governments better manage access to the refugee system in each country for people crossing the Canada-U.S. land border."

Advertisement

The United States is the only country deemed a "safe third country" by the agreement.

RELATED Japanese legislators approve bill to make it easier to deport immigrants

Rules do not apply to American citizens or residents of the United States who are not citizens of any country.

Opponents to the ruling argued refugee claimants returned to the United States are often detained, mistreated or deported.

There are four exceptions to the current regulations as currently written. Exceptions exist for family members, unaccompanied minors, document holders as well as public interest exceptions.

Read More

Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck

Latest Headlines

Massive rockfall narrowly misses Swiss village
World News // 10 minutes ago
Massive rockfall narrowly misses Swiss village
June 16 (UPI) -- A rockfall came dangerously close to the Swiss village of Brienz, which was evacuated in May due to fears for the safety of residents.
IMF favors restrictive economic policies in the European Union
World News // 1 hour ago
IMF favors restrictive economic policies in the European Union
June 16 (UPI) -- Economic policies in the European Union should remain restrictive enough to control consumer-level inflation, the head of the IMF said a day after the European Central Bank hiked rates.
United States sanctions alleged Mexican human smuggling organization
World News // 1 hour ago
United States sanctions alleged Mexican human smuggling organization
June 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned the Hernandez Salas transnational criminal organization for human smuggling.
iRobot shares rise 19% after British competition watchdog approves Amazon merger
World News // 1 hour ago
iRobot shares rise 19% after British competition watchdog approves Amazon merger
June 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority gave Amazon the green light to acquire iRobot Corp. Friday. The Authority said it was satisfied that iRobot has enough strong rivals in the market.
Japan re-defines rape, raises age of consent from 13 to 16
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan re-defines rape, raises age of consent from 13 to 16
June 16 (UPI) -- Japanese laws defining rape and sexual age of consent were changed Friday, raising age of consent from 13 to 16. Rape is defined as non-consensual sex and no longer requires physical force to prove the crime.
Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck
World News // 2 hours ago
Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck
June 16 (UPI) -- The Greek coast guard searched the Aegean Sea on Friday in the third and final day of an effort to find hundreds of missing migrants from a shipwreck that killed 78. Some 104 survivors had been rescued.
United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo
World News // 3 hours ago
United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo
June 16 (UPI) -- National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Friday with two Asian counterparts in Tokyo, where the leaders agreed to expand their military cooperation in the region in response to increased Chinese aggressions.
Kyiv targeted with Russian missile strikes as African leaders visit on peace mission
World News // 6 hours ago
Kyiv targeted with Russian missile strikes as African leaders visit on peace mission
June 16 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was targeted by Russian missiles trikes as a peace delegation of African leaders visited the city Friday as part of an initiative to try to end the 16-month-long conflict
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies following Tour de Suisse crash
World News // 4 hours ago
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies following Tour de Suisse crash
June 16 (UPI) -- Bahrain Victorious Swiss team cyclist Gino Mader died Friday from injuries suffered in a Thursday crash during the Tour de Suisse race.
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
World News // 7 hours ago
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite Internet is helping to fill digital deserts, but roughly half the world's population still lacks online access as many remain priced out.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement