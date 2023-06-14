Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 14, 2023 / 11:26 AM

U.N.: More than 110M worldwide displaced by war, climate change, human rights abuses

By A.L. Lee
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion arrive in Lod, near Tel Aviv, in 2022 as displacements due to war, climate change, and human rights abuses surged around the world. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion arrive in Lod, near Tel Aviv, in 2022 as displacements due to war, climate change, and human rights abuses surged around the world. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- More than 110 million people have been forced to abandon their homes over the past year as war, climate disasters and humanitarian crises led to record-level displacement around the world, according to a new report from the United Nations.

The Global Trends in Forced Displacement 2022, released Wednesday by the U.N. Refugee Agency, largely blamed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine for contributing to the displacement of 108.4 million people worldwide, up 19.1 million from the year before.

Advertisement

Masses also fled political persecution and human rights abuses, leading to a staggering number of cases, which was set to rise even higher in 2023 as a fresh war in Sudan pushed the global total of displacements to more than 110 million through May, the report says.

The total includes 62.5 million people displaced in their home countries due to war and violence, while another 35.3 million were classified as refugees after crossing international borders in search of safer ground.

Advertisement

Refugees from Ukraine surged to 5.7 million at the end of 2022, up from just 27,300 at the end of the previous year -- which was the largest movement of refugees since World War II.

"These figures show us that some people are far too quick to rush to conflict, and way too slow to find solutions," said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. "The consequence is devastation, displacement, and anguish for each of the millions of people forcibly uprooted from their homes."

The report found that the number of people in Iran fleeing conflict in Afghanistan was sharply higher at the end of 2022, while thousands of miles away in South America, Venezuelans were flooding into Colombia and Peru in search of "international protection."

RELATED U.S. State Department announces more than $170 million in aid for Venezuela crisis

Due to geography, many of the world's poorest nations have been forced into major humanitarian roles to address the refugee explosion but were struggling under the sheer enormity of the crisis, the report said.

"The 46 least developed countries account for less than 1.3% of global gross domestic product, yet they hosted more than 20% of all refugees," the report said. "Funding for the numerous displacement situations and to support hosts lagged behind needs last year, remaining sluggish in 2023 as requirements increase."

Advertisement

Grandi called for "much more international support and more equitable responsibility sharing" in addressing the issue.

RELATED U.S. to extend stay of Ukrainian refugees who fled war through Mexico

"Above all, much more must be done to end conflict and remove obstacles so that refugees have the viable option to return home voluntarily, safely and with dignity," he added.

The report notes that many refugees often do eventually return home once unfavorable circumstances have settled.

In 2022, more than 339,000 refugees returned to 38 countries worldwide, although this figure was lower than the previous year, while more than 5 million internally displaced -- refugees in their own countries -- returned home in 2022, notably within Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

RELATED NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees

The report comes as the U.N. Refugee Agency is planning to host the second Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, where world leaders will gather to negotiate new strategies to confront the problem.

The Global Report on Internal Displacement, released last month by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, estimated that 71.1 million people were living as refugees in their own countries at the end of 2022, which was 20% higher than the year before, and an all-time high for the number of displaced people across the globe.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has transplanted 16.9 million inside the country so far, which was shaping up to become one of the largest diasporas for any country in world history.

Advertisement

About 60% of those displaced by global conflicts could be found in Ukraine as scores of people continue to flee the rapidly shifting frontline.

The United States ranked sixth in the world for the most people displaced by climate disasters with 543,000.

Read More

Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide

Latest Headlines

Dozens of migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
World News // 46 minutes ago
Dozens of migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast
June 14 (UPI) -- Dozens of migrants have died after Greek authorities said Wednesday that a fishing vessel sank in the Aegean Sea.
International Energy Agency says peak oil demand in sight by end of decade
World News // 49 minutes ago
International Energy Agency says peak oil demand in sight by end of decade
June 14 (UPI) -- Shifts in renewable and alternative forms of energy suggest global crude oil demand will peak by the end of the decade, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
World News // 50 minutes ago
Turkey's Erdogan allows finance minister to raise interest rates
June 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he has agreed to Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek's monetary policy shift on interest rates amid high inflation and the lira's record low against the U.S. dollar.
Britain's Vodafone, Three mobile phone providers to merge
World News // 54 minutes ago
Britain's Vodafone, Three mobile phone providers to merge
June 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Vodafone and Three mobile phone networks announced plans Wednesday to merge to form the country's largest cell phone operator with 27 million customers.
Lukashenko: Russian nukes are in Belarus, will be used 'if we face aggression'
World News // 1 hour ago
Lukashenko: Russian nukes are in Belarus, will be used 'if we face aggression'
June 14 (UPI) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons have been delivered to the country, which neighbors Ukraine.
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
World News // 2 hours ago
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate was served legal papers Wednesday in a civil case brought by four women accusing him of rape and sexual assault.
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
World News // 2 hours ago
EU antitrust probe could force Google to divest part of its European operations
June 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission has told Google it could face mandatory divestment of part of its services in Europe for using market dominance to break EU antitrust laws.
Evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India, Pakistan
World News // 2 hours ago
Evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India, Pakistan
June 14 (UPI) -- India and Pakistan continued evacuations and closed airports on Wednesday as officials there braced for the landing of cyclone Biparjoy on Thursday, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in decades.
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
World News // 2 hours ago
6 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Donetsk
June 14 (UPI) -- Russian missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa and Donetsk early Wednesday killed six civilians and injured 10 others, the Interior Ministry said.
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests
June 14 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held a high-level phone call Wednesday morning ahead of their planned meeting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement