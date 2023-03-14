Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 9:07 AM

U.S. to extend stay of Ukrainian refugees who fled war through Mexico

By A.L. Lee
1/5
The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who entered the United States through Mexico may be able to remain for an additional year. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who entered the United States through Mexico may be able to remain for an additional year. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who entered the United States through Mexico last year to escape the Russian invasion may get to remain in the country for at least another year.

The decision, announced by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, affects about 25,000 Ukrainians who crossed the southern U.S. border between Feb. 24 and April 25, 2022, and who at the time received temporary asylum for one year.

Advertisement

Homeland Security officials, however, noted the latest extensions for stay were not automatic and would be determined on a "case-by-case basis."

"As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis it has caused continue, DHS assesses that there remain urgent humanitarian reasons, as well as a significant public benefit, for extending the parole of certain Ukrainians and family members on a case-by-case basis," homeland security spokesman Angelo Fernandez said in a statement announcing the plan.

RELATED NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees

Those who arrived in the U.S. at the southern border during the early months of the war -- whose yearlong visits were set to expire this spring -- will be first in line to extend their stay.

Advertisement

If approved, applicants will be instructed to log on to a government website and download their updated paperwork.

"This process will provide critical relief to thousands of Ukrainians who have been facing tremendous anxiety and uncertainty about their future here," said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, the president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

RELATED State Department creates private refugee sponsorship program

The war marked its first anniversary in late February, and with no signs of a ceasefire, the government will extend some of those visits by a second year.

Previously, in response to the war, the Biden administration established a humanitarian parole program which granted two-year asylum to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

About 300,000 Ukrainians have fled to the United States since the invasion began, compared to more than 8 million who sought refuge across Europe in the past year.

RELATED Biden stands firm on 125,000 refugee admissions cap for 2023

During the first weeks of the war, more than 20,000 Ukrainians entered the United States as the administration shielded them from Title 42 -- the controversial pandemic-era policy that allowed illegal migrants to be quickly deported.

Some human rights advocates accused the administration of applying immigration protections unequally as thousands of Afghans in the U.S. face repatriation this summer, but with no recourse. These refugees similarly received temporary humanitarian parole in 2021, but their plight has failed to sway Congress on legislation that would have provided permanent residency.

Advertisement

"The administration's broader use of parole must be accompanied by a thoughtful plan for how and when temporary protections will be extended, and how beneficiaries can access pathways to longer-term status," Vignarajah said.

RELATED U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war

Latest Headlines

Southwest announces increased staffing to avoid cancellations
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Southwest announces increased staffing to avoid cancellations
March 14 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines said Tuesday that it would increase staffing and equipment to avoid another round of mass cancellations that cost the company millions of dollars.
Nor'easter prompts weather warnings from Maine to New Jersey
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nor'easter prompts weather warnings from Maine to New Jersey
March 14 (UPI) -- From Maine to New Jersey, officials issued winter weather warnings as a strong Nor'easter roared into the region Monday night, which is expected to leave heavy snow, strong winds and downed power lines throughout.
Joe Biden to announce executive order aimed at curbing gun violence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden to announce executive order aimed at curbing gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to announce an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence across a country that has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
March 14 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old girl abducted two weeks ago from her home in Texas has been found locked in a shed in North Carolina, authorities said.
Fed launches review of Silicon Valley Bank oversight
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fed launches review of Silicon Valley Bank oversight
March 14 (UPI) -- Days after Silicon Valley Bank failed and sent shockwaves through the financial system, the Federal Reserve Board said it has launched a review of its oversight of the tech startup lender.
Biden says Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden says Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
March 14 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care in Georgia, has asked Joe Biden to deliver his eulogy, the president said.
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sued Rite Aid and several of its subsidiaries on allegations they knew their pharmacists had for years filled hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for controlled substances.
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
March 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, an ex-aid to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after McGrath failed to appear Monday at his federal corruption trial in Baltimore.
Republican chair of House oversight committee subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Republican chair of House oversight committee subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates
March 13 (UPI) -- Rep. James Comer has issued a subpoena for the bank records of business associates of Hunter Biden.
McConnell released from hospital to rehab after concussion, fractured rib
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
McConnell released from hospital to rehab after concussion, fractured rib
March 13 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was moved to a rehabilitation facility Monday after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a concussion and rib fracture, according to his office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement