Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party passed an amended immigration law that would allow the country to expel people who apply for refugee status multiple times. File Photo by G7 Hiroshima Summit/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Japan's parliament sought to end efforts by immigrants applying multiple times for asylum passing a new bill that would allow the government to deport them if they repeatedly ask for protection. The bill, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party passed with help from several minority partner parties, would allow the government to expel immigrants who fail to provide reasonable grounds to receive refugee status after their third application. Advertisement

Under current Japanese law, officials cannot return immigrants whose asylum application is being processed. The bill's supporters said some immigrants have short-circuited the system by applying for asylum multiple times to prevent or delay their deportation.

The bill would also allow some who have overstayed their visa to be allowed to live outside of detention facilities until deportation if they are monitored by officially designated supervisors, such as their supporters and relatives.

It further sets up a new system that would allow officials to review a claim's process every three months to determine if the process should continue. A separate system will be made for immigrants fleeing a warzone.

Supporters said the measure would prevent some immigrants from abusing Japan's immigration system, while numerous opposition party members said the legislation would put immigrants in danger if they are rejected for such a technicality.