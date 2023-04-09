Advertisement
World News
April 9, 2023 / 2:55 PM

Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict

By Joe Fisher
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians during a call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the United Arab Emirates. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians during a call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the United Arab Emirates. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine during a call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the United Arab Emirates.

In a press release, Blinken's spokesperson Vedant Patel said the conversation between Blinken and the UAE minister included discussion over regional issues, with an emphasis on peace in Yemen.

"Secretary Blinken urged calm during the holiday season across the region and emphasized the urgency of de-escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," Patel's statement said. "Secretary Blinken also reiterated the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution."

The call comes as Christians celebrate Easter, Jews celebrate Passover and Muslims celebrate the month of Ramadan. The intersection of holy holidays has drawn the eyes of the international community to more potential conflict in Israel.

RELATED Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning

Recent clashes started after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted Palestinian worshippers celebrating the month of Ramadan, forcing them out to allow Israelis inside.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is located at the Temple Mount, the highly contested holy site for Muslims, Jews and Christians. The site is under the management of the government of Jordan and Jewish religious law prevents visiting the site.

On Friday and Saturday, violence broke out in the West Bank and Tel Aviv. The West Bank has been the continual focal point of bloody clashes for several months, exacerbated by Israeli Defense Force raids and retaliation from Palestinians.

RELATED Amid mounting turmoil, Israel calls up Air Force reservists

The clashes have sparked a rebuke from Jordan's Foreign Ministry, which warned Israeli officials that there are "disastrous consequences" for Israel's "continued violation" of the sanctity of the mosque and the right of Muslims to worship Ramadan as Israel planned to again remove worshippers from the holy site.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded by alleging that everyone holed up inside the mosque are a "dangerous mob" who are "radicalized and incited by Hamas and other terrorist groups."

Two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting in the eastern region of West Bank, Jordan Valley, on Friday, the Times of Israel reported. Their mother was also injured in the attack. One of the victims was 15 and the other was 21.

The IDF claimed that the shooting was a terror attack.

RELATED 2 young women killed, mother in critical condition after West Bank shooting

On Saturday, one person was killed in Tel Aviv when a car drove into a crowd of people. Several more were injured. The victim, 36-year-old Alessandro Parini, was an Italian citizen touring the city.

"The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv," Patel said in a statement on Friday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims' families and loved ones, and wish a full recovery to the injured. The three horrific attacks today, in which three were killed and at least eight others wounded, affected citizens of Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable."

