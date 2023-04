Israel Defense Forces announced the call-up of Air Force reservists on Friday as the nation faced increasing attacks. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Israel's government ordered the call-up of Air Force reservists on Friday, a day after rocket attacks from Lebanon. Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of Israel Defense Forces, said the call-ups included air-defense units, fighter-jet pilots, and attack-drone operators. The call-ups come after Israel blamed Hamas forces for 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon. Advertisement

Friday's IDF announcement came the same day a shooting occurred in the West Bank that killed two Israeli women and left their mother in critical condition.

Earlier in the day after those attacks, Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered police to call up all reservist Border Police units.

Later, an Italian citizen was killed and seven people injured in separate terror attacks carried out by the same assailant in Tel Aviv, according to The Jerusalem Post. Police said the attacker tried to mow down pedestrians before his car overturned and he was killed by police.

The women killed in the attack earlier in the day, and who have not been identified publicly, were on Route 57 Highway in the northern Jordan Valley near Hamra Junction when the attack happened. Both women killed are reported to be in their 20s.

"IDF soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack and are currently in pursuit of the terrorists," the Israel Defense Forces said in a Twitter post

Efrat council leader Oded Revivi said the dead women were sisters who lived in Efrat. Their father, who was driving a second vehicle, arrived after rescue crews reached the vehicle with the women.

"This is a murderous attack that reminds us how relevant the threat of terrorism is in its various forms," Israeli Police Chief Kobi Shabtai said. "Therefore, alongside our operations and that of the security forces in all sectors, I call on every citizen who has a licensed firearm and is skilled in operating it legally -- to carry it these days."

Palestinian outlets have also reported armed clashes between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Burqin, near Jenin, the Times of Israel reported.

