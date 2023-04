Palestinian women cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank and Jerusalem, to attend the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Photo by Alaa Badarne/HEPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- Israel claimed without providing evidence Saturday that Muslims barricaded inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem are a "dangerous mob" after a warning from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry about breaching the sacred site and assaulting worshippers. Tensions in the Middle East have been rising after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulting Palestinian worshippers celebrating the month of Ramadan, forcing them out to allow Israelis inside. Advertisement

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is located at the Temple Mount, the highly contested holy site for Muslims, Jews and Christians. The site is under the management of the government of Jordan and Jewish religious law prevents visiting the site.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry released a statement Saturday warning Israeli officials that there are "disastrous consequences" for Israel's "continued violation" of the sanctity of the mosque and the right of Muslims to worship Ramadan as Israel plans to again remove worshippers from the holy site.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded by alleging that everyone holed up inside the mosque are a "dangerous mob" who are "radicalized and incited by Hamas and other terrorist groups."

Israel holds Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, responsible for all actions from Gaza.

Advertisement

"We call on Jordan, through the Waqf guards, to immediately remove from the Al-Aqsa Mosque these extremists who are planning to riot tomorrow during Muslim prayers on the Temple Mount and the Priestly Blessing at the Western Wall," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The United States and Israel are long-time allies and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called Yoav Gallant, his Israeli counterpart, on Saturday to underscore "his support for Israel's security against all threats," according to a readout from the U.S. Defense Department.

The news came as the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said in a statement that Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian man in the West Bank.