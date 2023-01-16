German defense minister Christine Lambrecht resigns after criticism

1/3

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned Monday, after facing criticism over her handling of the post. File Photo courtesy of NATO | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned Monday after facing several rounds of criticism over her handling of the post. The 57-year-old announced her resignation on Twitter. Advertisement

Lambrecht held the post since German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's election in 2021. Before that, she served as then-finance minister Scholz's deputy before being appointed justice minister in 2019.

She has faced criticism over Germany's handling of military modernization programs and the country's weapons deliveries to Ukraine as that country's war with Russia enters its second year.

Calls for her resignation increased sharply after she posted a video on New Year's Eve, talking about war in Europe to a backdrop of celebratory fireworks.

She also faced criticism over a perceived lack of military expertise and "tone deafness," including an incident in which she boisterously celebrated an early delivery of 5,000 helmets to Ukraine last year.

"I have today asked the chancellor to dismiss me from the office of the Federal Minister of Defense", Lambrecht said in a written statement.

"The media focus on my person for months hardly allows for objective reporting and discussion about the servicemen and women, the Bundeswehr and security policy decisions in the interest of the citizens of Germany," she added.

Despite ongoing rumors and calls for her replacement, Scholz remained loyal to her until the end.

"She worked with immense engagement to get away from the paths trodden for decades so that we could manage the major restart that's necessary both for national defense and also for Ukraine," the chancellor said Monday after accepting Lambrecht's resignation.

Scholz said he has a "clear idea" of who will replace her, but is not ready to make any announcements.

Earlier this month, Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden jointly announced both countries would send armored vehicles to Ukraine after some observers had accused Germany of dragging its feet on the matter.