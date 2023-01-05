U.S., Germany to supply Ukraine with armored combat vehicles

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send Ukraine armored combat vehicles. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send Ukraine armored combat fighting vehicles, a day after France said it would arm Kyiv with light tanks in its war against Russia. The move comes as Ukraine has continuously called on allies for more advanced weaponry, and late last month asked for 300 tanks and upwards of 700 infantry fighting vehicles it said were needed to thwart Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure and to push the Kremlin invaders from its borders. Advertisement

Though the United States and allies have been arming Kyiv amid the war, Thursday's announcement marks yet another incremental escalation in their commitment to the fight as they have been reluctant to send leading-edge equipment out of fear of further deepening their involvement in the war.

During a during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Biden said the conflict was at a critical point and that "we have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression, and Russia is not attempting to slow up."

"The actions they're taking are as barbaric as they were a year ago, and they're not letting up at all," he said.

The agreement between Biden and Scholz was made during a Thursday phone call, a readout of which was provided by the White House, stating the United States will supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Germany will provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

Germany also pledged to follow the United States commitment from last year to arm Kyiv with a Patriot air defense battery.

The U.S. vehicles are to be included in another package of military assistance for Ukraine that is to be announced Friday, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder informed reporters during a Thursday press conference, without revealing further contents of the package.

The armored vehicles are cable of transporting mechanized infantry into battle in support of both offensive and defensive operations, Ryder explained, adding that the Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in their use.

The announcement was made a day after France said it would provide Ukraine with light tanks, the first Western-manufactured armored tanks to be sent to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Biden and Scholz during his nightly address Thursday, stating their decision will strengthen Kyiv's defense.

"This is truly a great victory for our country," he said, adding further details would be announced Friday.