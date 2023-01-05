Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 11:26 PM

U.S., Germany to supply Ukraine with armored combat vehicles

By Darryl Coote
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send Ukraine armored combat vehicles. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b3207fc38a122c6a6f5160d2efef3a04/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send Ukraine armored combat vehicles. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send Ukraine armored combat fighting vehicles, a day after France said it would arm Kyiv with light tanks in its war against Russia.

The move comes as Ukraine has continuously called on allies for more advanced weaponry, and late last month asked for 300 tanks and upwards of 700 infantry fighting vehicles it said were needed to thwart Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure and to push the Kremlin invaders from its borders.

Advertisement

Though the United States and allies have been arming Kyiv amid the war, Thursday's announcement marks yet another incremental escalation in their commitment to the fight as they have been reluctant to send leading-edge equipment out of fear of further deepening their involvement in the war.

During a during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Biden said the conflict was at a critical point and that "we have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression, and Russia is not attempting to slow up."

RELATED Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas

"The actions they're taking are as barbaric as they were a year ago, and they're not letting up at all," he said.

Advertisement

The agreement between Biden and Scholz was made during a Thursday phone call, a readout of which was provided by the White House, stating the United States will supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Germany will provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

Germany also pledged to follow the United States commitment from last year to arm Kyiv with a Patriot air defense battery.

RELATED Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties

The U.S. vehicles are to be included in another package of military assistance for Ukraine that is to be announced Friday, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder informed reporters during a Thursday press conference, without revealing further contents of the package.

The armored vehicles are cable of transporting mechanized infantry into battle in support of both offensive and defensive operations, Ryder explained, adding that the Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in their use.

The announcement was made a day after France said it would provide Ukraine with light tanks, the first Western-manufactured armored tanks to be sent to Kyiv.

RELATED Energy crisis hitting French cuisine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Biden and Scholz during his nightly address Thursday, stating their decision will strengthen Kyiv's defense.

Advertisement

"This is truly a great victory for our country," he said, adding further details would be announced Friday.

Latest Headlines

Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for a third straight day without electing a House speaker Thursday night after Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost his 11th consecutive vote for the position.
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Investigators in Georgia are yet to identify the body of a woman found dismembered in a wooded area more than a month ago.
South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, is unconstitutional according to the state's Supreme Court.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Arkansas judge arrested
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
FTC mulling plan to boost job mobility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC mulling plan to boost job mobility
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is mulling a ban on non-compete clauses, giving employees more flexibility when changing jobs or starting their own business.
Bed Bath & Beyond admits bankruptcy an option amid financial struggles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond admits bankruptcy an option amid financial struggles
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Household retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, continued financial struggles may force it into bankruptcy.
Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Uber drivers in New York City staged a one-day strike Thursday, protesting the company's lawsuit aimed at blocking new regulations that would ensure them a raise.
Hillary Clinton to teach global affairs issues at Columbia University
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hillary Clinton to teach global affairs issues at Columbia University
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University for two positions, the school announced Thursday.
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified as one of two victims in a wrong-way fatal car crash.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement