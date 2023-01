Rescue teams work among the rubble of a damaged residential building hit by shelling in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine on Saturday into Sunday. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in the south-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 21 people and rescuers worked through the night into Sunday morning looking for survivors. Officials said the Dnipro attack is the latest example of Moscow's focus on civilian targets in their 11-month invasion of Ukraine. Rescuers said about 40 people are still missing in the attack but one woman was pulled from the rubble. Advertisement

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said at least 73 people were injured when the missile struck the nine-story building, destroying it. Some 400 people were left homeless in the attack.

"We are fighting for every person, every life," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nightly news address after the attack.

Officials said on Sunday that missiles and explosions were heard across Ukraine, including Lviv in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast, Zaporizhzhia in the southeast and Myokaliv in the south.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv at about 6 a.m. local time. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said strikes hit the city's east bank, where several power facilities were located, but it was not clear if the rockets hit their targets.

The latest attacks placed much of Ukraine again under an emergency blackout after missiles hit power infrastructure in several cities.