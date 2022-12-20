Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule

The Taliban announced a ban on women in Afghanistan universities Tuesday, the latest move to restrict the educational freedoms of females since taking power last year. File Photo by EPA-EFE

According to the order, female students at private and state universities are no longer allowed to attend, effective immediately. The same restrictions were applied under Taliban rule nearly 30 years ago.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood called the move "indefensible."

"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls," Wood said.

The Taliban rose back to power in Afghanistan in 2021, shortly after the United States withdrew troops from the country and the organization retook the capital city Kabul. Activists warned that the Taliban's rise back to power would be a threat to human rights, especially for women.

Almost immediately after establishing control of Afghanistan, the Taliban implemented rules to restrict the right to education from girls as early as sixth grade.

"This cruel and blatantly misogynist measure makes clear the Taliban's utter disregard for the women and girls of Afghanistan," said Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher for Human Rights Watch.

Heavy restrictions against women and girls extend beyond the world of education. In November, women were banned from parks, gyms and swimming pools. The BBC reported there is some disagreement within the Taliban in regards to girls' right to education, with some officials pushing to protect that right.