Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 10:12 AM

British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with 7 additional sexual assaults

By A.L. Lee
1/3
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London in June while facing charges of sexual misconduct from three separate men. On Thursday, British law enforcement authorities filed seven new criminal charges against the actor -- including three counts of sexual assault -- in connection with alleged misconduct that occurred between 2001 and 2004. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/28dcace2dc6db093d2df7481ec34c5a0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London in June while facing charges of sexual misconduct from three separate men. On Thursday, British law enforcement authorities filed seven new criminal charges against the actor -- including three counts of sexual assault -- in connection with alleged misconduct that occurred between 2001 and 2004. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- British law enforcement authorities have filed seven new criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey -- including three counts of sexual assault -- in connection with misconduct that allegedly occurred around 20 years ago.

The special crime division of the UK's Crown Prosecution Services issued a statement Wednesday spelling out the charges against Spacey, which stemmed from accusations leveled by one victim between 2001 and 2004.

Advertisement

Rosemary Ainslie, who heads the unit, wrote in the release that one of the charges against the two-time Academy Award winner is related to his "causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent."

The statement also noted that the Metropolitan Police was involved in collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

RELATED Report finds rampant misconduct in London Metropolitan Police

The latest legal trouble for Spacey comes as he was already facing trial in London next summer over the alleged sexual assault of three men, charges to which he pleaded not guilty in July.

The new criminal complaint was set to be mailed to Spacey this week along with a summons to appear in a London court to answer to the charges.

Advertisement

The 63-year-old American actor became a steady presence on the British arts scene between 2004 to 2015 after he took over as creative director of the Old Vic theater in London.

RELATED Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor

Nearly a decade earlier, Spacey won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Verbal Kint in "The Usual Suspects" in 1995. In 1999, he won his second Oscar, this time for Best Actor in the film "American Beauty."

Despite the accolades, Spacey has faced numerous public controversies and multiple sexual misconduct investigations in the United States dating as far back as the mid-1980s.

After a scandal emerged in 2012, Spacey's popular show "House of Cards" was forced to shut down production during its sixth and final season.

RELATED Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assaulting 3 men in British case

More recently, a federal jury in Manhattan last month found that Spacey was not liable for battery in a civil action brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey inappropriately climbed on top of him in 1986 when he was just 14 years old.

RELATED Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court

RELATED Actor Kevin Spacey says he'll appear in British court to face sex assault charges

Latest Headlines

Alleged vessel attack reported near the volatile Strait of Hormuz
World News // 5 minutes ago
Alleged vessel attack reported near the volatile Strait of Hormuz
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Iran is suspected of targeting the vessel with a drone, the latest incident of Iranian belligerence in the region.
MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
World News // 10 minutes ago
MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- British MI5 Director General Ken McCallum delivered a sober annual threat assessment in London Wednesday, underscoring a broad variety of national security threats from Russia, China, Iran and transnational terrorism.
Estée Lauder buys Tom Ford brand in $2.8 billion deal
World News // 1 hour ago
Estée Lauder buys Tom Ford brand in $2.8 billion deal
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Estée Lauder agreed to buy the Tom Ford luxury brand, in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. CEO Tom Ford will continue to serve as "the brand's creative visionary" after closing and through 2023, according to Estée Lauder.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and its NATO allies said Wednesday that a missile that landed in Poland Tuesday, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system but blamed Russia for the incident.
British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades
World News // 3 hours ago
British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Inflation in Britain jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October over the same time in 2021, marking continued woes for its economy and another challenge for its new prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
World News // 6 hours ago
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were injured by a knife-wielding Palestinian attacker at an industrial area of northern occupied West Bank, officials said.
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
World News // 18 hours ago
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports.
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured their prisoners of war with beatings, electric shock, intimidation and threats, according to new findings by United Nations investigators.
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
World News // 16 hours ago
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Warren Buffet's company Berkshire Hathaway purchased $4.1 billion in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest microchip manufacturer.
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions Tuesday against multiple companies responsible for providing unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian military for use in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement