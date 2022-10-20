Trending
Oct. 20, 2022 / 5:43 PM

Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor

By Matt Bernardini
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London facing five charges of sexual misconduct from three separate male individuals on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey was found not guilty of battery by a jury in New York on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is not liable for battery against Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, a jury decided Thursday.

According to NBC News, the jury deliberated for just under 90 minutes Thursday afternoon. Rapp's lawyers appeared dejected as they left the downtown Manhattan courthouse.

"Anthony told his truth in court," Richard Steigman, an attorney for Rapp, told NBC News. "While we respect the jury's verdict, nothing changes that."

Spacey was seen hugging one of his lawyers as the verdict was read.

"I'm very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations," Spacey's attorney Jennifer Keller said.

Rapp had alleged in the civil trial that Spacey climbed on top of him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

The trial lasted three weeks, with Rapp seeking $40 million in damages. Spacey's lawyers argued that Rapp "created a story" because he jealous of Spacey's success.

The jury found that Spacey did not touch a sexual or intimate part of Rapp, meaning it could not find him liable under the Child Victims Act.

Rapp's accusation in October 2017 was followed by more than a dozen other sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey. He is also facing sexual assault charges in Britain.

In a British Court in July, he pleaded not guilty to several charges of sexual assaulting three men on different occasions beginning nearly 20 years ago.

The judge told Spacey that his criminal trial will begin in June 2023. It is expected to last for a few weeks.

