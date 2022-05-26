British prosecutors charge actor Kevin Spacey with sexually assaulting 3 men

The charges are based on the accusations of three men who said the incidents occurred in Britain over an eight-year period from 2005 to 2013.
"The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the CPS said in a statement Thursday.
"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offense, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider," the agency added.
The sexual assaults that Spacey is being charged with occurred in London and Gloucestershire, prosecutors said.
Actor Kevin Spacey is seen at a film festival in Deauville, France, on September 9, 2008. Two of the charges filed against him on Thursday say that two of the alleged offenses occurred that same year in London. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
The incidents related to the three assault charges occurred in both cities in 2005, 2008 and 2013 and the accustion of nonconsensual activity occurred in London in 2008, according to the complaint.
Incidentally, Spacey was in a New York City courtroom on Thursday when the new charges were announced, where he was scheduled to testify in a civil case relating to the sex assault accusation in 2017.
Spacey responded to Rapp's accusation in 2017 by saying that he didn't remember the encounter, but that he was "beyond horrified" to hear about it. The two-time Oscar winner also announced in his response that he is gay.