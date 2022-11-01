Trending
World News
Nov. 1, 2022 / 9:32 PM

U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China

By Joe Fisher
1/2
The U.S. Air Force will provide Australia's Royal Air Force with up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers. Photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/U.S. Air Force
The U.S. Air Force will provide Australia's Royal Air Force with up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers. Photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/U.S. Air Force

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Tuesday it will send B-52 bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs to Australia.

Four Corners, an Australian news program, first reported that the United States would send up to six B-52 bombers on Sunday. The announcement comes amid ongoing turmoil between Australia and China.

Australia has raised concerns about China's activities in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the country's stockpiling of nuclear weapons. China, meanwhile, has alleged Australia is operating under a "Cold War mindset," causing the Communist Party to withdraw from discussions of economic agreements earlier this year.

China is critical of the United States' decision to send nuclear capable bombers to the Royal Australian Air Force's Tindal base in the Northern Territory. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian addressed the issue during a regular press conference on Monday.

RELATED Australia and Japan deepen security ties with new joint declaration

"All countries' defense and security cooperation needs to contribute to regional peace and stability and must not target any third party or undermine their interests," he said. "Such a move by the U.S. and Australia escalates regional tensions, gravely undermines regional peace and stability, and may trigger an arms race in the region. China urges parties concerned to abandon the outdated Cold War zero-sum mentality and narrow geopolitical mindset, and do more things that are good for regional peace and stability and mutual trust among all parties."

Michael Shoebridge, director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the United States' help on defense is meant to "complicate" China's military planning, forcing it to reconsider its actions considering the capabilities of U.S. defenses.

The United States has tightened its bond with Australia, particularly on the defense front. In April, the two countries announced a partnership with Britain to accelerate development of hypersonic weapons. Russia and China were already deep into development of weapons with hypersonic capabilities. President Joe Biden confirmed Russia had used hypersonic missiles in an attack on Ukraine in March.

RELATED Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black

Australia and Japan signed a "landmark" joint declaration on security operations, pledging to "expand and strengthen" their mutual cooperation on security. Russia and China have also drawn closer throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Germany and Japan conduct joint military drills

