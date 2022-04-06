Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2022 / 3:44 AM

U.S., Australia, Britain security pact to develop hypersonic weapons

By Darryl Coote
U.S., Australia, Britain security pact to develop hypersonic weapons
The three countries of the United States, Australia and Britain announced Tuesday that they will collaborate on developing hypersonic weapons. File Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain announced that they will work together to accelerate development of advanced hypersonic capabilities amid an arms race with China and Russia over the weaponry.

The allies, which formed the AUKUS security pact in the fall, announced the decision Tuesday, saying they will also work on improving electronic warfare and advanced cyber capabilities as well as expand information sharing and deepen defense innovation cooperation.

Advertisement

"These initiatives will add to our existing efforts to deepen cooperation on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and additional undersea capabilities," the trio said in a joint statement. "As our work progresses on these and other critical defense and security capabilities, we will seek opportunities to engage allies and close partners."

The announcement was made amid concerns the United States is being outpaced to develop hypersonic weapons by Russia but especially China as the two countries have conducted several successful launches of such weapons systems.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine

Hypersonic weaponry travel at speeds of at least Mach 5, which is five times faster than the speed of sound and considerably faster than traditional missiles, making them harder to intercept.

Last month, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia used a hypersonic missile in its war against Ukraine, and China has announced several successful tests of its own program.

A report from the Congressional Research Service on March 17 says funding for hypersonic weapons has been relatively restrained in the United States though there is growing interest in the system in both the Pentagon and Congress due to Russian and Chinese advances.

RELATED Australia fast-tracks long-range missile purchase over China concerns

The Pentagon's budget request for fiscal year 2022 included a $600 million increase for hypersonic research compared to the year before for a total of $3.8 billion. For fiscal year 2024, its ask increased to $4.7 billion, reflecting this growing interest.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz during a heated exchanged with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a House armed services committee budget meeting on Tuesday listed trailing China in hypersonic weaponry development as one of the federal department's failures.

"What do you mean we're behind in hypersonics?" Austin responded. "How do you make that assessment?"

Advertisement
RELATED German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace

"I make that assessment because China is fielding hypersonic weapons systems and we're still developing them. I make that assessment because Russia actually used one," Gaetz said. "By the way, your own people brief us that we're behind and China is winning."

Announced in September, the trio-nation alliance is focused on deepening military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region while linking Britain, and through it Europe, to those strategic pursuits.

Though White House officials have said the alliance is was not formed to combat one particular nation but to advance U.S. strategic interests and uphold the international rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States has accused China of pursuing destabilizing activities in that area of the world.

As part of the original announcement, the United States agreed to share its nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia, which caused a rift between Canberra and Paris as the Morrison government scraped a multi-billion-dollar deal for French submersibles.

The statement on Tuesday says the three parties are "pleased" with the progress made for Australia to establish a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet and that they are "fully committed to establishing a robust approach to sharing naval propulsion technology with Australia that strengthens the global non-proliferation regime."

Advertisement

Last month, Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced plans for a new $7.8 billion submarine base for Australia's east coast to support the effort.

Australia on Tuesday is also announced a $2.7 billion deal to equip its fighter jets with long-range strike missiles by 2024 amid growing global threats and increasingly assertiveness of China.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Adam Schiff tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Rep. Adam Schiff tests COVID-19 positive
April 6 (UPI) -- California Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
April 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Tuesday a drawdown of $100 million in security assistance for Ukraine.
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson stood trial for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 riots as his lawyers said he only entered the Capitol building to help his friend.
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a third suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
April 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner have filed a motion seeking to reopen his case weeks ahead of his scheduled execution.
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
April 5 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday he will step down from his role as the company prepares to complete a merger with Discovery.
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
April 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a near-total ban on abortions Tuesday, sending the legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for a signature.
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
April 5 (UPI) -- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday, after multiple media reports that Biden is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through Aug. 31.
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
April 5 (UPI) -- Twitter on Tuesday announced that it's limiting the content of 300 official Russian government accounts amid Moscow's efforts to crack down on the spread of information.
Dow falls 280 points as Fed governor says inflation 'much too high'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dow falls 280 points as Fed governor says inflation 'much too high'
April 5 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280 points as markets gave up early gains after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said inflation is "much too high."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement