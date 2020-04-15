April 15 (UPI) -- German authorities arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State on Wednesday for allegedly plotting to attack U.S. bases in the European country.

The German federal prosecutors office accused the four men -- and their suspected leader already in custody -- of founding an IS cell in Germany and planning to travel to their home country of Tajikistan to fight against the government.

Abandoning that plan, the men then plotted to attack locations in Germany, including U.S. military facilities, prosecutors said. Specifically, the men allegedly planned to kill a person they believed made comments critical of Islam.

Investigators said the suspected leader, Ravsan B., gave the other four men instructions on how to manufacture explosive devices. The man had already acquired some of the components for such devices, the prosecutors said.

The four men, natives of Tajikistan, were arrested throughout the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The federal prosecutors office identified them as Azizjon B., Muhammadali G., Farhodshoh K. and Sunatullokh K.