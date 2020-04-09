An Afghan security official stands guard at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on December 11, 2019, following a car bombing. At least five rockets were fired at the base on Thursday, officials said. File Photo by Hedayatullah Amid/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Authorities said at least five rockets were fired Thursday at the largest U.S. airbase in Afghanistan, destroying a vehicle but they injured no one.

A branch of the Islamic State terror group took responsibility for the assault on Bagram Airfield, located in Parwan province in eastern Afghanistan.

"Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning," NATO Resolute Support tweeted. "There were no casualties or injuries."

The Taliban attacked the same airbase in December, killing two civilians and injuring dozens.

The Takfiri terrorist group said on social media it targeted a helicopter landing area at the airfield. The group, which often operates out of eastern Afghanistan, says it has about 2,500 members and has performed bombings and other terrorists activities since 2015.

The attack comes as the Afghan government and Taliban militant group work to resume intra-Afghan peace talks. The government in Kabul said Wednesday it will release 100 Taliban prisoners as part of a peace deal brokered last month.