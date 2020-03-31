It was initially reported that four inmates escaped, but Syrian officials later said none escaped. File Photo by Sakhorn/Shutterstock/UPI

March 31 (UPI) -- The Syrian Democratic Forces said it's regained control at a prison that was partly commandeered by inmates belonging to the Islamic State terror group.

Several inmates took over one of the floors Monday at the al-Sina'ah Prison in Hasakah, Syria. SDF officials said the prisoners broke down some doors and punched holes in walls before they assumed command of the ground floor.

The riot lasted for hours and some news outlets reported multiple inmates escaped.

A U.S. military spokesman said coalition forces helped the SDF with aerial surveillance around the facility after it was reported that four prisoners were at large. SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said later, however, that no prisoners escaped.

"We confirm that there are no [reported escapes] of detainees and the prison is completely under control," Gabrieff said.

Kurdish officials say they don't have the resources to safely contain the prison population, adding that the facility is overcrowded and that Western countries have mostly refused to take back their native citizens who left to fight for the terror group.

The Hasakah prison holds about 3,000 Islamic State militants from various countries.